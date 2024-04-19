Diya Aur Baati actor Deepika Singh gets trolled for Yimmy Yimmy reel: I agree with my trolls, I could have danced better

Actor Deepika Singh likes to “express" herself through dance, and she often shares her dancing videos on social media. However, her recent Instagram Reel, shaking a leg to the popular song, Yimmy Yimmy, was subjected to massive trolling with many calling her an attention seeker and advising her to focus on acting and not dance ever. Deepika Singh was recently trolled for her Yimmy Yimmy reel

Little did she know that it would turn out to be the reason for social media users to troll her. But the actor shares that she doesn’t care about their opinion, as she likes to dance and express herself.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“I agree with my trolls. They are right,” quips Deepika, adding, “I know my calibre, and yes, I could have done better [in that reel]. But mere paas utna hi time tha bas, and I did the best that I could in the time I could take out from my busy schedule. If they didn’t like it, their wish to still watch it or not.”

Like other actors, Deepika agrees that trolling has become an integral part of their profession and whatever they do on social media would get talked about in some or the other way. “I don’t care about trolls and their state of mind. I know my reality and that’s what matters. I know that I can’t make everyone happy, and I have made peace with that. There will always be people to judge you, and that’s fine. There are many more people who love and respect you,” she says.

Deepika danced wearing a saree as she recreated Jacqueline Fernandez’ steps from Yimmy Yimmy song. Here, the Diya aur Baati actor asserts that dancing is her passion, and she won’t leave that no matter what people have to say.

“For me, my bread and butter is acting, that’s my profession. Dancing is my hobby. Also, I am not earning money from Instagram. When I act, I take retakes because that’s my job. When it comes to dancing and posting reels, I don’t take retakes, jaisa hai theek hai. Jahan paisa hoga, wahan main apna talent prove karungi,” the 34-year-old says in her defence.

Choosing to focus on the positivity and not the trolling, the actor asserts that she gets motivation from the praise and appreciation she gets on social media, which is why she continues to post her dancing reels and would do that in future as well.

“I am making reels for people who are hesitant to dance, so that it resonates with them. People relate to imperfections. I don’t want to give out a perfect image where one has to wait for the perfect moment, perfect outfit and take time to dance and make a reel. They can do it whenever they have time. It is important to enjoy the moment. I am able to motivate such people through my dance reels and it is enough for me,” she ends.