Balrampur, After a purported video showing farmers, women and elderly people climbing a nearly 100-foot-high water tank to complete biometric authentication for purchasing urea here went viral, authorities have ordered an inquiry in the matter, officials said on Thursday. UP: Authorities order probe after farmers climb 100-ft tank for biometrics to purchase urea

Some farmers alleged that the employees climb up on the tank to enjoy the breeze. However, the officials said the area lies near the Indo-Nepal border and poor internet connectivity could be the reason.

The incident was reported from the Kohroda Cooperative Society in the Harraiya Satgharwa development block, the officials said.

According to locals, beneficiaries were allegedly asked to climb the water tank where a cooperative employee was seated with a biometric device to authenticate thumb impressions before issuing fertiliser.

The viral videos purportedly show the employee carrying out biometric verification atop the water tank while counting cash and processing fertiliser distribution.

Another video shows a woman climbing the structure and displaying her documents to obtain urea, while several farmers can be seen ascending and descending the tank, allegedly risking their lives.

The unusual arrangement has triggered resentment among farmers.

Farmer Ram Prakash alleged that employees climb the water tank to enjoy the breeze and force farmers to go up for biometric verification.

"If someone falls, they could suffer serious injuries, and their life may be ruined," he said. Navalganj village head Ram Niwas Gautam alleged that the cooperative secretary remains absent for 15 to 20 days at a stretch, resulting in negligence and inconvenience to farmers.

District Magistrate Vipin Jain said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

"The matter pertains to an India-Nepal border area. There is a possibility that the arrangement was made because of poor mobile network connectivity.

The incident is being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," Jain told reporters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.