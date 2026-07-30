Fortnite servers down: When will services resume after new update; gamers express frustration - ‘brb gonna go beat…’
Fortnite servers reportedly saw downtime ahead of the v41.30 update with many wondering when services would resume after the scheduled maintenance.
Fortnite servers are reportedly down ahead of the v41.30 update. Many have been left wondering when services will resume after the scheduled maintenance.
Given the time of the night, not too many people are online, so about 200 people from the US complained about issues with Fortnite on Downdetector. However, the issue is being faced by players globally amid Epic Games' scheduled maintenance plan.
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“Downtime for the #Fortnite v41.30 update begins now! Stay tuned for any updates or news from this patch shortly,” one page noted.
Other pages also noted that servers were down. A frustrated gamer wrote “fortnite is down brb gonna go beat my boyfriend now cuz men are the cause of everything, xoxo”. One page noted that players were facing issues with login and disconnection, noting that this was true across platforms like PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox.
When will Fortnite services resume?
Notably, Fortnite Status or Fortnite have not commented on the current downtime, and Epic Games has not addressed it yet either. Normally, in cases of scheduled maintenance, services are back within 4 hours, one page noted.
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“Servers are offline. Expect the update in the next 30 minutes. The downtime will last about 4 hours,” they wrote.
Another person shared a video.
“FORTNITE SERVER'S ARE NOW DOWN FOR ABOUT 3+ HOURS. PRE DOWNLOUDS GO LIVE AFTER SERVERS GO DOWN,” they noted.
As per Downdetector, users have been reporting issues since 3:54am ET or 12:54am PT. Thus, with the estimated downtime period, services are expected to resume around 7:54am ET or 4:54am PT.
Prior to the servers going down, matchmaking was also disabled, as per gamers.
Fortnite v41.30: What is coming to the game
The massive update will bring a much-anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossover as Tom Holland's movie takes theaters by storm. Here's all the new stuff coming after the new Fortnite v41.30 update.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collab
- The Simpsons Reload Map
- Web-Shooters Mythic Returns on August 1
- Lil Tecca Festival Headliner
- Llama, Peely, and Quack Zero Point Sprites
- New Sprite Mastery Page
- Lucky Locator Gizmo
While there were some who were angry about the downtime, more people appeared to be excited as the Fortnite downtime indicated that gamers would be treated to all the new arrivals in the fan-favorite battle royale.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More