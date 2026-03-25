‘So many late nights, so many weekends’: Fortnite developer shocked at being laid off

Fortnite maker Epic Games announced on Tuesday that it is laying off 1,000 employees in an effort to cut costs. Among those included in the layoffs was Evan Kinney, a Principal Engineer at the American video game company. Evan Kinney was laid off by Epic Games, a company where he spent almost nine years (Instagram/@3van)

In social media posts shared shortly after the news broke, Kinney expressed his bewilderment at being included in the layoffs, noting that he had been with the company “since the beginning” and had constantly been counted as crucial to the success of Fortnite.

His claim was backed by thousands of people who reacted to the news of Kinney’s layoff with shock and confusion. At least one person on X described him as the “backbone of the development team” at Epic Games.

(Also read: Fortnite maker lays off 1,000 employees. Read Epic Games CEO’s full memo)

“I’ve been there since the beginning” In posts shared on LinkedIn and X, Evan Kinney said he had spent almost nine years at Epic and had received solid performance reviews each time. He said he was “shell-shocked” at being laid off as he had shipped many integral systems for Fortnite over the years, working late into the night and even on weekends.

“I’m still kind of shell-shocked and trying to figure everything out, but for some reason I was included in the layoffs at Epic today. Been there almost 9 years,” he wrote on LinkedIn.