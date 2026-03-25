Fortnite maker lays off 1,000 employees. Read Epic Games CEO’s full memo

Fortnite’s parent company Epic Games has announced that it is laying off 1,000 employees. Epic's chief executive Tim Sweeney apologised for the job cuts in a memo to employees Tuesday, noting that the company has been struggling with industry-wide challenges as well as problems that are unique to Epic. Epic Games, the parent company of popular game Fortnite, is laying off 1,000 employees (Unsplash)

Sweeney said the layoffs, along with another $500 million in savings through other means, would put Epic in a more stable position.

“The downturn in Fortnite engagement that started in 2025 means we’re spending significantly more than we’re making, and we have to make major cuts to keep the company funded,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in the memo. “This layoff, together with over $500 million of identified cost savings in contracting, marketing, and closing some open roles puts us in a more stable place.”

Layoffs not because of AI Even as he blamed a downturn in Fortnite engagement for the layoffs, Sweeney emphasised that the cuts have nothing to do with AI.

“Since it's a thing now, I should note that the layoffs aren't related to AI. To the extent it improves productivity, we want to have as many awesome developers developing great content and tech as we can,” he said.

The layoffs come shortly after the company raised the price of Fortnite's in-game currency V-Bucks for the first time since the video game’s launch in 2017.

The challenges Tim Sweeney said that Epic has been facing the same challenges that plague the gaming industry at large — including slower growth, less spending from customers, other avenues of entertainment, and slower sales.

However, it has also been facing challenges that are unique to Fortnite, despite the game’s popularity.

“Despite Fortnite remaining one of the most successful games in the world, we’ve had challenges delivering consistent Fortnite magic with every season,” he wrote. Sweeney also noted the issues that come with optimising Fortnite for a ull mobile experience for smartphone users.

Read the full memo Read the full text of Epic Games’ CEO Tim Sweeney’s memo to employees below:

Today we’re laying off over 1000 Epic employees. I'm sorry we're here again. The downturn in Fortnite engagement that started in 2025 means we're spending significantly more than we're making, and we have to make major cuts to keep the company funded. This layoff, together with over $500 million of identified cost savings in contracting, marketing, and closing some open roles puts us in a more stable place.

Some of the challenges we're facing are industry-wide challenges: slower growth, weaker spending, and tougher cost economics; current consoles selling less than last generation's; and games competing for time against other increasingly-engaging forms of entertainment.

And some of our challenges are unique to Epic. Despite Fortnite remaining one of the most successful games in the world, we’ve had challenges delivering consistent Fortnite magic with every season; we're only in the early stages of returning to mobile and optimizing Fortnite for the world's billions of smartphones; and in being the industry's vanguard we have taken a lot of bullets in a battle which is only in the early days of paying off for ourselves and all developers.