Fortnite: Over 1 million players still active on game every month, details here

Epic Games’ Fortnite has managed to stay on top of its competition in 2025, even as player activity shows signs of cooling off since the game’s massive peak last year. The battle royale game averaged just over 1.15 million active players in June 2025, according to fortnite.gg. That’s a recovery from May, which saw the lowest average since mid-2023. The figures may not look huge compared to the game’s record-breaking days, but they are still enough to keep Fortnite ahead of many other battle royale titles. Fortnite has millions of registered players(Unsplash)

Throughout 2024, Fortnite often pulled in around 2 million active users a month, as per Dexerto. But by early 2025, the energy began to shift. January averaged around 1.8 million players, before sliding down through March and April. Still, June saw a small but notable bump - likely due to Chapter 6 Season 3’s superhero-themed update.

Fortnite's November 2024 record

According to Dexerto, the game hit its highest peak on November 30, 2024, during the Remix Finale event. That day, more than 14.3 million people logged in at the same time. Over 44 million played across 24 hours. The event, which closed out a throwback season and paid tribute to Juice WRLD, brought global attention and gave Fortnite one of its most successful months ever.

Since then, the numbers have dropped. Even so, the community remains engaged, and the game continues to perform strongly month after month.

Still ahead of the pack

Despite the dip, Fortnite is still doing well in the Battle Royale pack, per activeplayer.io. Counter-Strike 2 registered 1.07 million average players in the past 30 days. Apex Legends trails behind with just over 100,000. Others like Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty report even smaller numbers. Fortnite isn’t just surviving - it’s still setting the bar.

With Epic rolling out more collaborations and seasonal updates, the second half of 2025 could still hold plenty of momentum for the title.

FAQs

Q1. What was Fortnite’s peak player count?

A1. On November 30, 2024, Fortnite hit 14.3 million concurrent players and 44.7 million daily users.

Q2. Which games are Fortnite’s top competitors?

A2. Its main competitors include Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Counter-Strike 2.

Q3. Why did Fortnite see a drop in 2025?

A3. The decline followed the post-event dip after the Remix Finale and less engaging seasonal updates.