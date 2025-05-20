Popular Call of Duty mobile battle royale game shutting down, details here

Activision announced on Friday that it will stop updating Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, just over a year after the game's launch. The free-to-play battle royale, which debuted in March 2024, will no longer be available for new downloads on the App Store or Google Play starting Monday. Activision has ended support for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile after low player engagement.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile - Why Activision is Ending Support

Activision shared the news on its official X account, explaining that Warzone Mobile’s performance fell short compared to the success seen on PC and consoles. The company confirmed it will stop releasing new seasonal content and gameplay updates for the mobile version. The decision comes amid a drop in monthly revenue, from about $4 million in April 2024 to roughly $500,000 between November 2024 and February 2025, according to a Statista report. In contrast, Call of Duty: Mobile generates over $20 million in monthly revenue. This gap contributed to Activision’s decision to end support for Warzone Mobile, as maintaining both games was no longer financially viable.

However, players who have already downloaded the game can continue to play. Existing users will retain access to shared progression and content inventory across platforms, but they will no longer receive fresh seasonal content. In-game purchases will also be disabled, and any remaining in-game currency or previously purchased content will not be refunded.

The shutdown reflects a shift in Activision’s approach to mobile gaming, particularly after Microsoft acquired the company in late 2023. Despite features like cross-platform progression and shared content, Warzone Mobile did not achieve the same engagement or revenue levels as other battle royale games on mobile.

CoD: Mobile as the Alternative

Activision is encouraging Warzone Mobile players to switch to Call of Duty: Mobile, which remains active and free to play. Players can log into Call of Duty: Mobile using their Activision accounts and receive double the amount of in-game currency (CoD Points) they had in Warzone Mobile, valid until August 15.

While Warzone Mobile focused on large-scale battle royale matches with strategic resource management, Call of Duty: Mobile offers a variety of multiplayer modes. These include a battle royale mode supporting up to 100 players and smaller team-based modes like team deathmatch. The gameplay pace in Call of Duty: Mobile tends to be faster and more focused on quick matches, while Warzone Mobile’s larger maps require more tactical play.

The games share similar loadout systems and first-person shooter mechanics, which should help Warzone Mobile players adapt to Call of Duty: Mobile without putting to much efforts.