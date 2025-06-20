Fortnite confirms new Squid Game map for Reload mode: Release date and what we know so far

Fortnite is all set to welcome one of its most gripping collaborations yet. A new crossover map inspired by the Netflix global hit Squid Game will soon arrive in the popular Reload mode. The news was confirmed by Fortnite’s official X account, sparking excitement among fans of the battle royale and the brutal survival drama alike. In a cryptic yet thrilling teaser shared online, Fortnite wrote, “Run, run, run. New Squid Game map in Reload. Next week!” While the post didn’t give away much, it was enough to set the internet abuzz. Fortnite x Squid Game: New Reload map release date (X)

Squid Game comes to Reload mode

Reload, Fortnite’s fast-paced mode rooted in classic battle royale mechanics, seems like an ideal match for Squid Game-style eliminations. Fans are already imagining how tense challenges such as Red Light, Green Light will be recreated within the Fortnite universe.

This is not the first time Squid Game was connected to Fortnite. At the State of Unreal earlier this year, it was announced that official Squid Game creation tools would be added to the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) on June 27, Gamerant reported. These will let players build custom experiences using licensed assets-making this crossover one of the most interactive yet.

Also read: Fortnite guide: How to get the Battle Bus SUV? All you need to know

Tools, timing and what to expect

Although Epic Games has not confirmed an exact release date for the Reload crossover map, it is expected to launch alongside or shortly after the UEFN update on June 27. This means fans may get to experience not just pre-built maps but also community-created versions of the dystopian game’s challenges.

The Squid Game map is likely to feature core elements of the series-tension, competition and timed eliminations-designed to fit Fortnite’s gameplay style. It's part of a broader push by Epic to blend licensed content into its creative ecosystem, with more immersive and user-generated content leading the charge.

‘The Simpsons’ crossover may follow

In another interesting development, Khaleej Times has reported that Epic may be preparing a Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover. According to leaks, a Springfield-style island is in the works, possibly as the setting for a future limited-time event or themed mini-season.

If the reports are true, it would mark the first time The Simpsons joins the Fortnite universe-opening the door to nostalgic gameplay for long-time fans of the animated series.

FAQs

What is the release date for the Squid Game Reload map?

Fortnite has confirmed the map is coming "next week," but a precise date has not been revealed yet.

What will the Squid Game content include?

The content will include a new map in Reload mode and creative tools in UEFN, allowing players to build Squid Game-inspired challenges.

Is a Simpsons collaboration confirmed?

Not officially. But leaks suggest that Epic Games is working on a Springfield-themed map for a future Fortnite update.