Fortnite guide: How to get the Battle Bus SUV? All you need to know

Fortnite has evolved with each update over time. It has left battle royale fans glued to their screens with its fascinating superhero-themed seasons and crossovers like Star Wars. Players are offered several free rewards for a limited time period, including a wide range of Car Skins, ranging from supercars to the game's original creations. How to get the Battle Bus SUV in Fortnite?

One of the highly appreciated vehicles in the game is the Battle Bus SUV. The popular vehicle, which has become a real-life LEGO set, made its way into Rocket League through a special collaboration event with Fortnite, according to Game Rant. Here, we share all the details players need to get the item.

Fortnite: How to get the Battle Bus SUV?

Battle Bus is among the several Car Skins that were earlier made available in Rocket League, followed by their release in Fortnite. As of now, the only way to have the Battle Bus SUV in Fortnite is by owning the vehicle in Rocket League. This means players must be using the same Epic Games account.

As per Insider Gaming, Rocket League has two variants of this vehicle, but only one provides the reward in Fortnite. Gamers owning free limited-time Titanium White Battle Bus will have it added to their collection in Fortnite as well.

The Battle Bus SUV made its debut in Rocket League during the Llama-Rama Event in September 2020. As per reports, those players who claimed the Titanium White version of the Battle Bus from the Epic Games Store in June 2023 have been receiving it for free in Fortnite. But this offer ended on June 12, according to Game Rant. This means the vehicle is no longer available to claim now.

Will Battle Bus arrive in Fortnite Item Shop?

Players must note that the Battle Bus SUV remains unavailable for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. iFireMonkey, which shares Fortnite leaks on X, informed on Thursday that the “Battle Bus is set to be sold in the Item Shop in the near future.”

But there is no official confirmation regarding when it will make its debut in the Fortnite Item Shop. There are possibilities that it could make its debut in the game's shop during Chapter 6 Season 3.

FAQs:

1. How to purchase Battle Bus in Fortnite?

As of now, it is not available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop.

2. What to do if Titanium White Battle Bus is not showing in Fortnite?

Those who own the vehicle in Rocket League and have not received it in Fortnite must ensure that both the games are linked to the same Epic Games account.

3. When will Battle Bus be available in Fortnite?

So far, there is no official confirmation regarding when Battle Bus will be available in Fortnite.