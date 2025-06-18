Rachel Brosnahan calls out actors for criticizing their own superhero films: ‘Do it or don't do it’

Rachel Brosnahan is stepping into the superhero universe this summer. She is all set to play Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman film. While some actors have been known to criticize their superhero roles, Brosnahan has made it clear she would not be one of them. File photo of Rachel Brosnahan(REUTERS)

In a candid exchange with Amanda Seyfried for Interview magazine, the actress addressed the trend of actors disowning their involvement with comic book blockbusters after release.

“I don’t know why people say yes [to a project] only to then turn around and complain about it,” Rachel Brosnahan said. “Look, I don’t want to s*it on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it.”

Though the actress refrained from naming anyone, her words appeared to touch on the growing number of stars who have recently taken a step back from, or publicly critiqued, their own superhero ventures.

James Gunn's Superman: Release date and cast

The upcoming Superman movie, directed by James Gunn, follows Superman as he tries to balance his alien roots with his life on Earth and his human family.

Along with Rachel Brosnahan, the film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, also known as Superman. Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced are also part of the project. The film will hit cinema screens on July 11.

A look back at the Superman franchise

The Superman franchise is one of the most iconic in superhero history. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman first appeared in Action Comics #1 in 1938. Raised on Earth as Clark Kent, Superman is a powerful alien from the planet Krypton.

The franchise has since spanned comic books, TV shows, animated series and blockbuster films. From Christopher Reeve’s OG role to Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, Superman has inspired generations.

