Rachel Brosnahan almost gives away spoiler from James Gunn's Superman: ‘I'm not nearly media trained enough for this’

Actor Rachel Brosnahan attended the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards recently and was bombarded with questions about James Gunn’s Superman. During her red carpet interviews, she almost gave away a key detail when asked about the David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult co-starrer. (Also Read: James Gunn responds to criticism of 'goofy-looking' Superman in teaser, reveals why David Corenswet's face looks weird) Rachel Brosnahan nearly revealed Superman spoilers when she attended the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rachel Brosnahan about Superman

When asked on the red carpet by E! News what Rachel can reveal about Superman, she said with a wide smile on her face, “Not a whole lot, as you can imagine. Although now there’s a couple of things out there. We released the trailer, so there is a dog. There is a super guy and an evil one. It was so much fun. It was so different from anything I’d ever done before. And that’s half the joy of getting to do what we do. You know, I got to…oh, I almost gave something away and then I didn’t. Oh my god.”

Rachel also joked that she’s ‘not media trained’ enough to do this before recollecting herself and adding, “I'm not nearly media trained enough for this. I got to do something I’d never done before. Oh, you do know I got to fly, based on the trailer. I can say that. Got to hang from the sky at, you know, 60 ft or something in a Cleveland hotel. That was pretty exciting. ” Not just that, she even hilariously told Deadline when asked about the film, “David is very strong ... and Nicholas is very bald,” refusing to reveal anything more.

About James Gunn’s Superman

Superman will see David in the titular role of Clark Kent, a superhero who comes to terms with his human upbringing and otherworld heritage. The film will jumpstart James and producer Peter Safran’s new DC Cinematic Universe and will be released in theatres on July 11 this year. Apart from David, Rachel and Nicholas, it also stars Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Milly Alcock.