James Gunn responds to criticism of 'goofy-looking' Superman in teaser, reveals why David Corenswet's face looks weird

Director James Gunn dropped a new teaser of the heavily-anticipated reboot of Superman last week. While the new teaser included much of the footage already seen in the first teaser trailer, there were some new shots as well, including the first-ever shot of David Corenswet's Superman in flight. (Also read: James Gunn shares unseen footage of David Corenswet's Superman in flight in new teaser, internet is unimpressed. Watch) David Corenswet in the new Superman teaser.

James Gunn on David Corenswet in Superman

While many praised the new shots and the thrill of watching Superman in flight in this reboot iteration, others said close-up shots of the character looked off. Many comments said David was very 'goofy-looking' and his eyes seemed too far apart. Others criticised 'bad CGI' for the undesired effect.

On Monday, as Gunn shared the new teaser on Threads, a user responded to the filmmaker: "Looks dope!! Great camera angle of Superman flying!! Except there's something with his face that looks a little off. I know there's plenty of time to refine the CG." Gunn responded to the post on Tuesday, “There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David.”

James Gunn's response to fan on Superman teaser.

Gunn's response seems to throw some light on why Corenswet's face looks 'off' in the teaser. Wide-angle lenses are known to distort facial features if used close to the face, as has been the case in the new Superman teaser.

All about James Gunn's Superman

James Gunn's Superman marks the third reboot of the character and will launch a new DC Universe, separate from the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), in which Henry Cavill previously played the titular role. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. It is set to hit the screens on July 11.