James Gunn shares unseen footage of David Corenswet's Superman in flight in new teaser, internet is unimpressed. Watch

In December, the teaser trailer for James Gunn's upcoming film Superman created a huge buzz among audiences. Now, the filmmaker has shared a new teaser of the highly anticipated movie, starring David Corenswet as the titular character. James Gunn shares new teaser of his upcoming movie, Superman.

New teaser of Superman

The teaser begins with Superman calling his friend and dog, Krypto, for help as he lies in the snow, severely injured. This is followed by Superman rescuing the residents of Metropolis while battling a giant monster that spits fire. The teaser also features Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor exiting a plane and ends with Superman flying through gaps in jagged ice. This is the first footage of Superman's flight in the new film, but many fans noted some not-so-fascinating details in the video.

Internet reacts to new teaser

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, James Gunn wrote, "It begins, July 11." While a section of internet users were thrilled after the filmmaker unveiled the teaser, others expressed disappointment. One comment read, "It looks awesome… the transition shot of him flying 🔥🔥 but I have to admit his eyes looked weird in that shot… I hope it gets fixed." Another user wrote, "OK… last shot was something bad… but yeah, good." A third comment said, "Do better next time." Yet another remarked, "Oh nah! Nah nah nah. I hope I’m wrong, but this isn’t promising for me. That flying scene. Eeesh. Looked weird. Didn’t look fast, controlled, or powerful like Superman should."

About the Superman reboot

Speaking about his inspiration for creating his version of Superman, James Gunn told Screen Rant, “I think that all previous DC media influenced me. Obviously, the original Donner movie influenced me, but this isn't just me making a Donner-type movie. It's very different from that. Zack [Snyder] did some excellent stuff. So there are a lot of ways that influenced me. There's a lot of ways in which the DC animated universe influenced me, and then there's a lot of inspiration from the comic books, above and beyond anything else. All-Star Superman influenced me more than anything. I wanted to take that sort of Silver Age feel, that science fiction approach to it with gadgets. Lex [Luthor] is really like a sort of sorcerer in a way. He's a scientist, but he's so good at science that I think of him as a sorcerer.”

James Gunn's Superman marks the third reboot of the character and will launch a new DC Universe, separate from the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), in which Henry Cavill previously played the titular role. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. It is set to hit the screens on 11 July.