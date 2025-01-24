Menu Explore
Superman Returns star Brandon Routh settles divorce with ex-wife Courtney Ford after 17 years of marriage

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 24, 2025 02:12 PM IST

Former Superman actor Brandon Routh has ended his marriage with ex-wife Courtney Ford after she filed for divorce on January 8.

Superman Returns star Brandon Routh has settled his divorce with ex-wife Courtney Ford weeks after she filed it in Los Angeles. As per a report by In Touch the two informed the court about their agreement to part ways this week. Courtney filed for divorce on January 8. (Also read: Meet David Corenswet, the actor who is playing the new Superman in James Gunn's film)

Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford have settled their divorce.(Araya Doheny/WireImage)
Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford have settled their divorce.(Araya Doheny/WireImage)

About the divorce

The report states that Courtney has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. The two got married in November 2007 in Santa Barbara and share a 12-year-old son, Leo. Courtney has also asked the court to grant her spousal support and for Brandon to be cut off from any support. Brandon has agreed to the terms and admitted that there were “irreconcilable differences.”

Brandon will pay the child support, but the details of how much will be paid as part of the child support and spousal support have not been shared.

Official statement

The two took to Instagram to release a joint statement about their decision to part ways. “To everyone who has loved and supported us, we have some personal news to share. After 21 years together and 17 years of marriage, we have decided to begin a new journey, and enter this next chapter of life as friends and co-parents. We are now and forever rooting for each other as we move through this wild adventure called life. Our son is, and always will be, our highest priority and we appreciate your understanding as we navigate this transition. With love and gratitude, B & C.”

In the caption, Courtney mentioned the distressing state with the wildfires in LA and wrote: “We were focused on grabbing our go-bags and evacuating yesterday. It feels ridiculous to post this statement with fires still raging, but an online publication announced our news before we could. We are safe, but in shock and grief for our friends who have lost their homes and businesses. Our hearts break for our community devastated by the ongoing fires. We love you Los Angeles.”

Brandon Routh is known for starring Superman in Superman Returns, released in 2006. He also famously played Todd Ingram in the film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Ray Palmer / The Atom in The Arrow.

