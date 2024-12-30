Meet David Corenswet, the actor who is playing the new Superman in James Gunn's film

Get ready for the new Superman! David Corenswet is all set to sway into the hearts of millions as the new superhero. All eyes are on the American actor as anticipation builds for the new Superman movie directed by James Gunn. The teaser trailer, released a few days ago, wowed fans as they got the first peak into the world of the iconic role of the Man of Steel. (Also read: Superman teaser trailer: James Gunn colour-corrects the DC Universe, David Corenswet takes first flight. Watch) David Corenswet in a still from the trailer of Superman.

Who is David Corenswet

Born and raised in Philadelphia, David attended the University of Pennsylvania for a year. He then decided to move to New York City, in order to attend Juilliard School, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama in 2016.

His first acting role after completing his degree was the political thriller Affairs of State (2018). He then made guest appearances in shows like House of Cards, Elementary, and Instinct. David took the role of River Barkley in the acclaimed show The Politician (2019–2020). He also starred in the HBO limited series We Own This City (2022). In Look Both Ways, David played Jake. The actor gained more prominence with his supporting turn in Pearl, a feature film directed by Ti West. He played the projectionist in the A24 release.

On his casting as Superman

In 2023, David was cast as Superman. In an interview with ScreenRant, director James Gunn said of the casting, and revealed how he knew David fit the part. “A lot of people auditioned, and the weird thing is I was so crazily nervous about getting Superman ready, on very first day of the tapes coming in, I had seen [David] Corenswet in Pearl. So I said, ‘Get him on, get him on.’ I said, get him on the tape. And then the very first day came in David's tape and Rachel's tape, and I saw both of those and I went, 'Oh my God, we're going to be okay.' Because both of these people are amazing. There were other really good actors for both of those roles, but at the end of the day, it was both of them as individuals.”

Lois Lane will be played by Rachel Brosnahan, who won an Emmy for her performance in the series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Meanwhile, David went into preparation and bulked up for playing the iconic superhero. “I wasn’t 238 [pounds] when we started shooting. I was 238 at my max. I didn’t fit into any of my pants," he said in the Manly Things (Sort Of) podcast. His trainer Paolo Mascitti helped in this transformation. In an Instagram post, he revealed, "David worked his a** off; I can’t wait to share more of the training we did to prepare to play this iconic character."

Superman also features Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, and Neva Howell. It is set to be released on July 11, 2025.