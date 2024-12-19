Superman teaser trailer: James Gunn colour-corrects the DC Universe, David Corenswet takes first flight. Watch

Superman teaser trailer: The teaser trailer for James Gunn's Superman, the third reboot of the franchise, was unveiled by the filmmaker on Thursday evening. The teaser marks the first proper look at David Corenswet's take on the Man of Steel as he takes over the reins from Henry Cavill. (Also read: David Ayer takes social media break as he gets threats for supporting James Gunn's Superman) Superman teaser trailer: David Corenswet plays the titular superhero.

Superman teaser trailer

The trailer introduces not just Superman, but several other members of the DC Universe, most notably Krypto, the super dog. The teaser has been praised by fans for its bright colour tone, which is very distinct from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, known for its grittier take on the character and his life.

The teaser opens with an injured Superman bleeding in the snow. We see glimpses of his life as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent as he exchanges glances with Lois Lane. Superman then whistles and Krypto arrives, to take him. What follows is a montage of Superman's beginnings from Smallville to him becoming the saviour of the world that we know.

All about James Gunn's Superman

Gunn's Superman will launch a new DC Universe, different from the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), in which Henry Cavill played Superman and Zack Snyder was the leading creative force. Over the last year, James Gunn has shared several BTS and on-set pictures of David Corenswet's Superman, along with first-look posters. Two days before the teaser, the filmmaker teased the teaser with a first look footage that introduced the viewers to Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane.

Superman stars David Corenswet in the titular role and is the third film reboot of the character in the last two decades after the ones starring Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill. James Gunn directs the film, which also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. It is set to be released on July 11, 2025.