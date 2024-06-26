Leaked photos from James Gunn's movie set show David Corenswet's Superman getting arrested

New leaked pictures from James Gunn's new Superman movie have left fans intrigued. They show David Corenswet in a rather tough spit: getting arrested by the military. (Also Read: James Gunn's next Superman project repurposes Leader Building into The Daily Planet) David Corenswet's Superman gets arrested in leaked photos from sets

What this means

New pictures which have surfaced on social media from the sets of the next Superman movie show David Corenswet donning the classic Superman costume. He has his hands tied behind the back and is being escorted by the military to a building identified as the Metropolis City Hall.

Fans also caught a glimpse of a mysterious man right behind Superman, who has the letter ‘U’ written on his all-black costume. His face is also covered by a black mask. Many speculate that the U denotes Ultraman, Clark Kent's evil doppelgänger from Earth-3. Another speculation is that the masked man could be Ulysses aka Neil Quinn, who's working with the military against Superman. However, there's no official word on the storyline or villain in Superman: Legacy yet.

A user on X also compared the leaked photo of Superman's arrest to a fictional scene from Zack Snyder's 2016 film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which the military is escorting Henry Cavill's Superman, who is also handcuffed.

People also reported that Rachel Brosnahan was also spotted on the set, but she concealed her costume with an all-black attire to hide it from the photographers.

About the new Superman movie

Along with David, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult will also star as Daily Planet star reporter Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, Superman's arch nemesis, respectively. Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald will portray Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, a pair of reporters for the Daily Planet, where Clark Kent works. While Mikaela has played bit parts in several of James Gunn's productions such as The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy films and The Belko Experiment, Christopher is a newcomer to the screen.

The new Superman movie also stars Maria Gabriela de Faria, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio and Nathan Fillion, among others. The film, produced by Warner Bros, is a part of the DC Extended Universe. It is slated to release on July 11, 2025.