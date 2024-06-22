James Gunn's next Superman project repurposes Leader Building into The Daily Planet

The Daily Planet is where Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent has existed since the introduction of the superhero into the DC universe. The Leader Building on Superior Avenue is being repurposed into the Daily Planet building for James Gunn's Superman.( Right Image: @dcuworld/X)

The building is Clark’s workplace along with his friends Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Perry White. The photos from the set of the upcoming edition of the Superman film suggested that the location of the shoot is currently in Cleaveland. A building in Cleaveland has also been moderated to shape the downtown building into clark’s workplace.

The Daily Planet building was recreated in Cleaveland

For James Gunn’s debut movie in the DC universe with Superman, the Leader Building on Superior Avenue is being repurposed into the Daily Planet building. As reported by IGN, the building is still under construction and being remodelled into Man of Steel’s workplace. However, the fictional newsroom’s banner and its logo of a globe are visible on the building.

The area of Superior Avenue is also being reshaped to serve as the Metropolis where the Daily Planet is located, according to the comics. Metropolis is a fictional city in America where Superman lives in the DC universe. According to the pictures that have surfaced online, the surrounding buildings of the iconic workplace hold the fictional names of Metropolis businesses.

The cast of the new Superman movie

The main cast of the new Superman movie features David Corenswet as a Superhuman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The supporting cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Pruitt Taylor-Vince as Jonathan Kent, Isabela Merced as the Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. In a recent addition to the cast, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant who is the gossip columnist at the Daily Planet and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe– the best reporter in the newsroom as per the comics.

The film has been in production for a number of weeks under the guidance of James Gunn who had also directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy in the past. The new Superman movie is set to release next year in 2025.