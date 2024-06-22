Matthew Perry's death: Police ‘on the hunt’ probing an unnamed female celebrity

Matthew Perry, the iconic ‘Friends’ star, passed away last year at the age of 54 due to the “acute effects of the drug Ketamine,” according to his autopsy report. Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Authorities are investigating the death of Perry and how the beloved actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)(Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

The autopsy report revealed that Perry was undergoing Ketamine therapy for depression. However, it indicated that the Ketamine in his system at the time of his death could not have come from his prescribed treatment due to the drug’s short half-life. This led investigators to suspect that Perry had obtained the fatal dose from another source.

The late actor had a serious problem with alcohol and drugs, but he had apparently been sober for 19 months before drowning to death. Perry had not been shy concerning his substance use disorder, which he fought throughout his time on television and even on the show. He spoke about severe alcohol and opioids, especially after taking Vicodin, a prescription he got after a 1997 jet skiing accident.

After the untimely death of Perry, police began a probe related to another celebrity who had gone to rehab with him. The LAPD, in conjunction with the US Drug Enforcement Administration alongside the U.S .Postal Inspection Service, opened a criminal probe in May. This probe was regarding Perry’s death on October 28, 2023 in his L. A house where he was discovered naked and unconscious in a hot tub.

The unnamed celebrity ‘surrendered everything and was completely cooperative’

“They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” an insider told In Touch. The source added that a woman, a celebrity in her own right who met Perry in rehab, was brought in for questioning. “She’s a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship,” the source added.

And the police arrived at the unknown celebrity's doorstep, sniffing suspicion. When law enforcement arrived at her sober living home with a search warrant, the anonymous celebrity was out exercising. When returned, she was reportedly “in total shock and had no idea what the search warrant was about.” (In Touch has chosen not to disclose the celebrity's identity due to the ongoing investigation.)

“She’s adamant she had nothing to do with [Perry's death],” the insider told In Touch.

“She’s been tight-lipped about the situation. But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that.”

The unnamed celeb woman cooperated fully with the police and was neither handcuffed nor arrested. “She surrendered everything and was completely cooperative,” the insider added.

The exact nature of the police’s search remains unclear, but it is tied to the investigation into how Perry acquired the drugs that led to his death.