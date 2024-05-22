Investigators trying to zero in on who gave Matthew Perry ketamine, have interviewed key people in Hollywood: report

Matthew Perry’s death is being probed by investigators, who are still looking into how the actor got hold of ketamine. The drug was found in his system when he died. Investigators are now trying to zero in on who supplied him with ketamine. Investigators trying to zero in on who gave Matthew Perry ketamine (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Perry, who battled addiction issues for a long time, was found dead in October. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an investigation is underway into how the Friends star got the deadly drug, and who provided him with it. The DEA and local police are investigating the case.

Insiders told the outlet that authorities have interviewed important people in Hollywood, including those who have battled drug addiction. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Matthew Perry’s cause of death

Perry’s cause of death was related to the “acute effects of ketamine,” an autopsy released last year revealed. The report listed drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine as contributing factors in the actor’s death. The autopsy, released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, also stated his death was determined to be accidental.

A week and a half before he was found dead, Perry was reported on ketamine infusion therapy for depression. He had also undergone a ketamine infusion at that time. However, the medical examiner said that the ketamine in Perry’s system could not possibly have come from the infusion as the drug has a half-life of three to four hours.

Perry is best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on Friends. "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced the show, told CBS News in a statement at the time. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."