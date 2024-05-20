Courteney Cox says Friends co-star Matthew Perry ‘visits’ her after death

Courteney Cox is keeping Friends co-star Matthew Perry in her thoughts. Recently, it was the 20th anniversary of the series finale of Friends. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Courteney revealed how she still feels Matthew Perry’s presence after his death. Matthew died on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles residence at the age of 54. Matthew was best known for his iconic character, Chandler Bing on Friends. (Also read: Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and others ‘devastated’ after Matthew Perry's death: Report) Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry starred in Friends.

What Courteney said

In the interview, Courteney said, “I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. You know, he's just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that… I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More details

She further continued, and expressed her gratitude for the much-loved sitcom. "I'm just grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people, and to live the life that I have now. That was my family. I mean, we went through everything. Those ten years were everything – they're my family," she added. Courteney played Monica in Friends.

In a recent Instagram post, Courteney had posted a clip from a special episode of Friends, the Season 4 finale. She wrote in the caption, “It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Friends. I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful.”

The inquiry into Matthew Perry's cause of death came to an end in January this year, when The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the case was closed. The cause of death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine.