Superman: James Gunn unveils first poster with David Corenswet, trailer to release on this date

David Corenswet transforms into the man of steel in the first official poster of Superman. On Monday, director James Gunn unveiled the motion poster of Superman on his Instagram account. The film, with David Corenswet as the superhero, will release worldwide in July 11, 2025. (Also read: Behold David Corenswet's Superman! James Gunn debuts first look at Man of Steel's new suit) David Corenswet in the first poster of Superman.

Superman poster

James shared a motion poster of the film on his Instagram, which had a rousing musical score. It had David Corenswet in the Superman costume, down to the red undies, speeding up in full force. In the caption, he wrote: “Look up. #Superman is only in theaters July 11.”

Reacting to the post, several fans reacted enthusiastically in the comments. A fan wrote: “Listen to that score. Sounds very promising. So important.” Another commented, “We’re ready!” A comment read, “Literal chills! July cannot come earlier!” “David Corenswet is the new superman! I am so excited to see James Gunn's version! This will be fantastic I can sense it!” read another comment.

Trailer release date

In another post, James Gunn revealed that the official trailer of Superman will debut on Thursday. Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented: “DAMN IM LEGIT CRYING RIGHT NOW!! Woke up not only to a poster but a teaser too!! Oh sweeet baby Kryptonian gods! We are winning! I have the chills! Party continues Thursday!” Another said, “Not sleeping until Thursday! 🔥😱”

The Warner Bros DC film also has Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult, helming the infamous mantle of supervillain Lex Luthor, in attendance. The ensemble also includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and others.

James shared the news of finishing the shoot schedule for Superman on social media on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. In a heartfelt post on the micro-blogging site he wrote, “And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”

The film will mark the first feature film after Gunn and Peter Safran took seats as new bosses of DC.