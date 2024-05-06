 Behold David Corenswet's Superman! James Gunn debuts first look at Man of Steel's new suit | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Behold David Corenswet's Superman! James Gunn debuts first look at Man of Steel's new suit

ByAshima Grover
May 06, 2024 09:54 PM IST

First look at David Corenswet's new Superman suit revealed!

Feast your eyes on the new Superman suit! The DC Studios' big boss, James Gunn, debuted an epic look at David Corenswet, all suited up as the Man of Steel on Monday, May 6.

David Corenswet in his new Superman costume. (Instagram )
David Corenswet in his new Superman costume. (Instagram )

The weathered look of the dusty suit falls in sync with the mighty caped superhero's hardened expressions. Corenswet is on his way to catapulting to fame, with possibly the biggest break of his Hollywood career.

Although Gunn's rebooted vision of the DC cinematic universe's rebirth was initially viewed as a distasteful reimagination, many are contrarily holding their breath to witness the spectacle, with only best wishes in their heart.

Check out the first look at David Corenswet's new Superman suit

With Corenswet bracing to take to the skies in his first major Hollywood lead role, the 30-year-old actor's enamour will break free in theatres when Gunn's Superman premieres on July 11, 2025. 

The Warner Bros DC film also has Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult, helming the infamous mantle of supervillain Lex Luthor, in attendance. The ensemble also includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and others. 

The breathtaking visual revealed by Gunn looks over a potential alien invasion in the background, with bright streaks of pink light forming a ball of energy. Meanwhile, Corenswet takes his sweet time - in Superman's ever-so-slick, suave hairstyle - suiting up for the dangerous sight in the distance. The highlight of the eye-catching reveal is undoubtedly Corenswet sporting the iconic red trunks,  previously missing from Henry Cavill's Superman suit. 

 

