#TomBradyRoast: Ben Affleck's fans clap back with ‘facelift’ jibes after his angry tirade about social media trolls
Netizens branded Ben Affleck's set for Netflix's live Tom Brady Roast as the “worst.”
Irony ran heavy online after Ben Affleck's surprise appearance on Sunday's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, as the Hollywood actor joined in the chaotic live roast of the NFL legend. Netflix particularly marketed this as a “live and unedited” special segment during the Netflix is a Joke Fest 2024.
Despite Brady being the roast's actual target, Ben Affleck became the centre of mockery on social media. Having previously shared the screen with Brady on his Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl commercial, he seamlessly became a part of the new segment at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. However, the torrid aftermath sparked bashing from fans, ironically right after his lengthy rant about social media trolls.
Reactions to Ben Affleck's appearance at Tom Brady's Netflix roast
Instantly becoming the target of online jeers, Affleck got the short end of the stick. He also joked beforehand about how he “probably wouldn't world again after tonight,” taking a jab at the NFL star's former coach, Bill Belichick.
Hopping on social media, fans again pulled off the same derisive demeanour Affleck spoke up against at the Netflix event. Most of these comments drew the spotlight upon the actor, having possibly gotten a facelift before the schedule.
X/Twitter was rife with comments from fans slamming him for “debuting a new melty looking face.” As some of the ridicule solely focussed on his face, comments like “Ben Affleck's face lift looks insane” and “Ben Affleck debuting a new melty looking face at the #RoastOfTomBrady.” became the talk of the Internet.
Others directed their attention to his “angry" disposition, which people then started attributing to his potentially failed surgical procedure. User @Hmmthere wrote, “Ben Affleck couldn’t afford good plastic surgery? No wonder he seems so angry. That’s permanent.”
Another X user, @AllisonMaureenZ chimed in with similar sentiments: “I know why we always think Ben Affleck is angry. He’s had so much Botox.. his face just doesn’t move.”
A third netizen wrote, “Ben Affleck is on stage fresh from a face lift,” while a fourth user joked, “What’s going on with Ben Affleck’s face? He looks Curious George!”
From a different viewpoint, though, Twitterati didn't completely agree with Affleck dragging on the “preachy” take on internet trolls amid the completely unrelated ongoing Brady roast segment; some still nodded along to his lines “dead on for trolls.”
Affleck lost all calm and spat at haters, "Fans have your back. You guys out there talking sh*t, all right, behind your f*cking keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan, that makes you a B**ch.”
Someone tweeted: “Ben Affleck going on a rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast wasn't on my bingo card.” While some concurred with his claims, others pointed out that this wasn't necessarily part of the “assignment.” More negative reactions poured in, as netizens branded him as “one of the few low points” of the roast. User @assenavmarie wrote, “Ben Affleck had the worst set of the entire Tom Brady roast, never invite him back.”
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady was hosted on Netflix by Kevin Hart. The all-star lineup for the “No Mercy” comedy event included comedians Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz and others. Others in attendance, including Ben Affleck, were Kim Kardashian, Jim Gaffigan, Amanda Kloots, Richard Kind, Chelsea Handler and Dane Cook.
More reactions to Ben Affleck on Tom Brady's Roast
- “Ben affleck would never roast his boo Tom Brady lol. So obviously he's gonna go off on a rant like the Bostonian man he is 😆”
- “Why does Ben Affleck look look like Elon Musk now?”
- “This who bit made zero sense for the Tom Brady roast, but this line is dead on for trolls… Ben Affleck: “Fans have your back. You guys out there talking sh*t, all right, behind your f*cking keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan, that makes you a Bi#ch.” He’s not wrong.”
- “Someone needs to check in on Ben Affleck. That rant was weird.”
- “Ben Affleck should have had Matt Damon write his stuff for the roast. He was awful and was very unlikeable.”
- “Ben Affleck was acting incredibly weird last night lol”
- “I don’t think Ben Affleck understood the assignment… #TomBradyRoast”
- “Ben Affleck was almost unrecognizable. Bad doc? Plus, what was he doing with his mouth? Looked like he was trying to keep his teeth from falling out. Not funny, either. He should’ve stayed home.”
- “Ben Affleck should just stick to the @dunkindonuts commercials in my own opinion only.”
- “Ben affleck was the biggest bomb of the night, guy has legitimate problems. But 10/10 and I’m not even a patriots fan.”
- “Why does Ben Affleck look like Deadpool on the Tom Brady Roast ? 😳”
- “Ben Affleck is a walking example that fame and wealth sometimes really - really - don't make you happy.”
- “I kind of like Ben Affleck for it, he's his authentic miserable self. No pretend happy selfie lifestyle, he's tired some days and putting out the trash like the rest of us (except outside one of several mansions).”
- “Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card.”
- “Next time get somebody else to do it don't ever invite Ben Affleck nomo #TomBradyRoast.”
- “Ben Affleck is the worst performance of the night by far.”
