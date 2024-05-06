TomBradyRoast: Ben Affleck's fans clap back with ‘facelift’ jibes after his angry tirade about social media trolls

Irony ran heavy online after Ben Affleck's surprise appearance on Sunday's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, as the Hollywood actor joined in the chaotic live roast of the NFL legend. Netflix particularly marketed this as a “live and unedited” special segment during the Netflix is a Joke Fest 2024. Ben Affleck and Tom Brady previously shared the screen for the Super Bowl Dunkin Donuts commercial.(X/Twitter)

Despite Brady being the roast's actual target, Ben Affleck became the centre of mockery on social media. Having previously shared the screen with Brady on his Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl commercial, he seamlessly became a part of the new segment at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. However, the torrid aftermath sparked bashing from fans, ironically right after his lengthy rant about social media trolls.

Reactions to Ben Affleck's appearance at Tom Brady's Netflix roast

Instantly becoming the target of online jeers, Affleck got the short end of the stick. He also joked beforehand about how he “probably wouldn't world again after tonight,” taking a jab at the NFL star's former coach, Bill Belichick.

Hopping on social media, fans again pulled off the same derisive demeanour Affleck spoke up against at the Netflix event. Most of these comments drew the spotlight upon the actor, having possibly gotten a facelift before the schedule.

X/Twitter was rife with comments from fans slamming him for “debuting a new melty looking face.” As some of the ridicule solely focussed on his face, comments like “Ben Affleck's face lift looks insane” and “Ben Affleck debuting a new melty looking face at the #RoastOfTomBrady.” became the talk of the Internet.

Others directed their attention to his “angry" disposition, which people then started attributing to his potentially failed surgical procedure. User @Hmmthere wrote, “Ben Affleck couldn’t afford good plastic surgery? No wonder he seems so angry. That’s permanent.”

Another X user, @AllisonMaureenZ chimed in with similar sentiments: “I know why we always think Ben Affleck is angry. He’s had so much Botox.. his face just doesn’t move.”

A third netizen wrote, “Ben Affleck is on stage fresh from a face lift,” while a fourth user joked, “What’s going on with Ben Affleck’s face? He looks Curious George!”

From a different viewpoint, though, Twitterati didn't completely agree with Affleck dragging on the “preachy” take on internet trolls amid the completely unrelated ongoing Brady roast segment; some still nodded along to his lines “dead on for trolls.”

Affleck lost all calm and spat at haters, "Fans have your back. You guys out there talking sh*t, all right, behind your f*cking keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan, that makes you a B**ch.”

Someone tweeted: “Ben Affleck going on a rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast wasn't on my bingo card.” While some concurred with his claims, others pointed out that this wasn't necessarily part of the “assignment.” More negative reactions poured in, as netizens branded him as “one of the few low points” of the roast. User @assenavmarie wrote, “Ben Affleck had the worst set of the entire Tom Brady roast, never invite him back.”

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady was hosted on Netflix by Kevin Hart. The all-star lineup for the “No Mercy” comedy event included comedians Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz and others. Others in attendance, including Ben Affleck, were Kim Kardashian, Jim Gaffigan, Amanda Kloots, Richard Kind, Chelsea Handler and Dane Cook.

