Exploring Met Gala co-chairs' duties, rules celebs must adhere to at the exclusive fashion spectacle

To be held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, the 2024 Met Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit is not only regarded as the “fashion's biggest night,” but also possibly its most hushed annual affair. Each year, the Costume Institute puts together a bespoke collection of art pieces, celebrating a particular theme. This combination of photos shows, from left, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, who will join Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's Met Gala. (AP Photo)(AP)

The May 6th event for 2024 is fashioning an exhibition out of the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," whereas its parallel Met Gala dress code for the evening ensembles is “The Garden of Time,” which finds its inspiration in J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story.

While most details of the furiously anticipated event of the year are intensely tight-lipped, here's what we know about the possible rules and protocols that define the air of mystery around the Met Gala.

2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs and their responsibilities

Anna Wintour's hand-picked class of 2024 co-chairs for the full-blown-out black-tie event of the year will head the exclusive fashion extravaganza on Monday, May 6.

Freeing up their wildly diverse schedules, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny will unite as this year's Met Gala dream team. The quartet (alongside Wintour) may otherwise share nothing in common (forgetting Zendaya and Hemsworth's distantly intertwined connections at Marvel Studios), but Monday's spectacle will change that for the time being.

Meanwhile, TikTok CEO Shou Chew and LOEWE's Creative Director Jonathan Anderson were appointed as the night's honorary chairs.

As the Famous Five are expected to roll up to “The Garden of Time” ahead of the other celebrities. The Vogue Editor-in-Chief hasn't publicly declared the protocols that each year's co-chairs need to adhere to, but the unspoken understanding entails that they primarily work towards the event's publicity. Since the Costume Institute Benefit influential panders to the varying appeal across industries, including film, fashion, music and social media, and ages, the diversely concocted lineup seeks to garner universal attention.

Per the previous years' gatherings, once everyone settles inside, the co-chairing roster tends to rouse excitement by delivering speeches. However, before the mega event kicks off, the co-chairs are reportedly tasked with duties, such as helping choose the evening's theme and possibly even curating the menu, guest list and decorations – with all final decisions undoubtedly helmed by Anna Wintour. While on the red carpet, they pave the way for seamlessly following the set dress code with exceptional finesse.

Met Gala Rule Book

Though the D-day fashion looks make headlines, surpassing all genres and boundaries of buzz, the preparation that goes into setting the tone for the night is very hush-hush. Somehow, that same essence of its mysterious allure also keeps the Met Ball's eternal glory kicking.

Even though the pre-determined duties of the co-chairs may be shrouded in mystery, a set of surprising rules that must be followed by the attendees have been spotlighted by several media sources and reports.

According to Vogue, Wintour has fervently maintained the all-exclusive fundraising event's secrecy by upholding phone restrictions. Much of this air of mystery is also preserved to honour the timeless pieces held within the museum itself.

The most basic thumb rule in the Met book is that invited celebrities must follow the dress code. However, as witnessed over the years, not every star follows through on that promise. Those who don't, often roll up to the spectacle in high-end white tie attires. On top of that, as reported by People, these outfits must be green-lit by Wintour in advance. Amy Odell, who wrote her biography, underscored that all Met Gala attires are pre-approved by the Vogue personality.

Most importantly, since the Gala is ultimately a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, attending members have to pay a heavy price for entry despite the desired invite from Wintour. According to Time, a ticket costs $75,000, which has risen 30% from the yesteryear price of $50K.

In addition to the "no-phone policy," celebs are expected to maintain a no-social media intervention as well. The Met also upholds an age bracket for the attendees. All invited guests must be 18 or older, as recounted in the 2018 The Hollywood Reporter article.

The Visitor Guidelines on The Met website also detail that it “does not tolerate verbally abusive, harassing, discriminatory, or threatening statements or behavior toward Met staff or other visitors.” Additionally, these protocols also highlight The Met as a smoking-restricted area: “Smoking, including electronic cigarettes, is prohibited in the Museum or near the entrances.”