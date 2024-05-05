Met Gala 2024: Lili Reinhart to Josh Hartnett, celebs who will not be attending the Met Gala

The Met Gala, fashion's biggest night out, is an invite-only event that is one of the most anticipated year-round events in the fashion industry. With the guest list encompassing Blake Lively and Isha Ambani, it is never known who is on the guest list. Actor Lili Reinhart poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

However, there are some celebrities who will never be there; some have been banned, and some have been excluded by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Here’s a list of celebrities who are allegedly banned.

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star attended the Met Gala in 2018, 2019, and 2021; however, she was not invited back to the 2023 Met Gala.

Reinhart told W Magazine in 2022,"I don’t think I’ll be invited back; I said something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

There were speculations that she criticised Kim Kardashian over her comments about going on an extreme diet to fit into the Marilyn Monroe gown she wore in 2022.

Tim Gunn

Author and fashion presenter Tim Gunn confirmed that he was banned from the Met Gala during a 2016 interview on E! Entertainment’s Fashion Police when host Joan Rivers asked if the rumours were true.

“It is very true. It is a crazy story, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a very matter-of-fact story,” he shared. “I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards—two big hulking men—from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since.”

Donald Trump

Trump used to attend the fashion event every year; it was where he proposed to his wife, Melania Trump. However, in a 2017 appearance on The Late Show with James Corden, Anna Wintour confirmed that Trump is the one person she would never invite back to the event.

Melania Trump

It is clear that Donald Trump’s ban extends to his wife, making it unlikely for her to return in the near future.

Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump's ban extends to his family.(AP)

Ivanka Trump’s last Met Gala appearance was in 2016, about a year before

Wintour made it clear that her father, Donald Trump, was no longer welcome, extending the ban to Ivanka as well.

Josh Hartnett

The First Monday in May, a 2016 documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of the Met Gala, rejected the 90s heartthrob, Josh Hartnett, as being insufficiently relevant.

When Calvin Klein asked to dress the Pearl Harbour star and have him sit at his table, a Vogue employee was heard asking, "What has he done lately? Nothing. You guys are all set.”