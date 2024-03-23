Celebs react to Kate Middleton's cancer: Blake Lively apologises, Kim under fire, Ivanka Trump..

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, shocked the world with her cancer announcement, leaving conspiracy theorists with only one appropriate action: to apologise. Now, celebrities who previously made jokes about her health, or even those who simply mentioned her during her absence, are addressing the situation in their own ways. Hollywood actress Blake Lively wasted no time addressing her past joke about the princess and immediately took to her Instagram story to apologise. Other celebrities like Katie Couric and Olivia Munn, Ivanka Trump have also addressed Kate’s health following the cancer diagnosis. Celebs react to Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis(Pic- Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian IG, Reuters)

Blake Lively issues an apology for poking fun at Kate Middleton

"I'm sure no one cares today, but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," the Gossip Girl actress wrote on her Instagram. "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always," she continued. On March 22nd, Kate made an official announcement about her cancer diagnosis in a video posted on her and Prince William’s social media handle.

Katie Couric reacts to Kate’s cancer

Couric, who herself was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in September 2022, also addressed the situation. She wrote, “Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is being treated with preventative chemotherapy. As someone who has experienced cancer, I was deeply moved by her comments. Sending her and her family healing thoughts.”

‘Has Kim Kardashian aplogised yet’

Kim Kardashian previously made light of Kate’s disappearance not once, but twice, and faced severe backlash from fans as a result. Now, the SKIMS founder is facing criticism for her past remarks, with many urging her to delete the disrespectful posts from Instagram and issue a prompt apology. "Take your s----- post about princess Kate down!" a person commented on her IG. Others chimed in too. “Have you apologized to Kate yet?”

Olivia Munn

The Predator actress, Olivia Munn, who recently announced her breast cancer diagnosis, also reacted and offered words of encouragement to Kate. “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best.”

Ivanka Trump on Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Ivanka Trump wrote on her social media, “It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed.”

