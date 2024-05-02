Latest hush-money trial reveals Donald Trump may have cheated on Melania Trump with Stormy Daniels

Latest text revelations between Michael Cohen and Keith Davidson on the hush money trial raise questions about whether Donald Trump cheated on his wife, Melania Trump. US president Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron at the White House in Washington, DC on January 1, 2018.(AFP Photo)

Davidson ended up on the stand, riling over his act in facilitating the hush money paid to the former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who was charged with around 34 felony crimes for falsifying the business records to hide the situation related to Stormy Daniels, attended the trial, where prosecutors turned their spotlight to another Playboy model, Karen McDougal, claiming an affair.

The prosecutors asserted that the exchange of a wire transfer of $130,000 from Cohen to Davidson was one of the payments for the flight of Stormy Daniels as an attempt to defend the president. According to them, Trump illegally reimbursed Cohen and then called it lamented as a legal expense in the books.

Prosecutors contended that Trump tried to get Daniels to quiet in order to protect the integrity of his presidential campaign.

Trump's hush money trial reveals expletive-laden texts

Davidson colluded with National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard and Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, in efforts to sell their stories.

Prosecutors presented a series of text messages wherein Davidson informed Howard of having “a blockbuster Trump story.” Howard expressed eagerness to pay Davidson “more than ANYONE for it,” hinting, “You know why…”

Davidson stated it could be “the final nail in the coffin” for Trump's campaign.

Days later, Howard pressed, “Did [Trump] cheat on Melania?” to which Davidson initially responded, “I really can't say yet.”

Davidson admitted to knowing the details but “was not prepared to discuss the details at this point.” To which Howard texted back, “Trump is f***er,” and added, “Wave the white flag. It's over people.”

Davidson testified to a meeting involving himself, Howard, and McDougal, where McDougal purportedly detailed her alleged affair with Trump, where Howard could make an offer.

“Connecting you both in regard to that business opportunity,” Howard wrote. “Spoke to the client this AM and they're confirmed to proceed with the opportunity. Thanks. Dylan.”

By July 22, 2016, Davidson urged Howard to involve Michael Cohen, Trump's fixer at the time, in the dealings. Following the closure of the deal regarding McDougal's story, Davidson engaged with Cohen regarding Stormy Daniels' story, spurred by the fallout from the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

By October 2017, Davidson and Cohen reached an agreement, albeit with repeated delays in payment from Cohen, whom Davidson suspected Cohen was just trying to “kick the can” until the election.

Cohen eventually said, “I'll just do it myself”, though Davidson's “assumption” was it was actually funded by Trump.

Where is Melania?

These coincide with a period of noticeable absence from the public eye for Melania.

Trump himself acknowledged his wife's birthday while entering the courtroom, saying, “It would be nice to be with her, but I'm in a courthouse for a rigged trial.”