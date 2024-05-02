Law firm defending Donald Trump seeks to withdraw from a yearslong case due to…

The law firm LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin, and McPartlandwhich has filed a motion in Manhattan court to withdraw from representing former President Donald Trump and his election campaign. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Freeland, Mich., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)

Why does the firm want to withdraw?

The firm cites an “irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship” as the primary cause for this decision, as stated in recent court filings.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The law firm has a long-standing history with Donald Trump and has been defending the former president from a lawsuit by A.J. Delgado, a former senior advisor during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Delgado, who also led Trump’s Hispanic outreach, claims she was unjustly terminated from her position after disclosing her pregnancy.

Delgado filed a lawsuit against Trump and his former advisers, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer, for gender and pregnancy discrimination. Despite these serious claims, all accused parties, including Trump, have refuted any misconduct.

ALSO READ| Trump says Palestine supporters at Universities are ‘paid… professional agitators'

Attorney Jared Blumetti, representing the firm, has requested to detail the reasons for the withdrawal privately to the court, or “in camera,” to maintain confidentiality regarding the specifics of the complaint.

Blumetti wrote: “The primary reason for the Firm's motion is due to an irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship between the Firm and the [Trump] Campaign, the details of which the Firm respectfully requests leave to explain to the Court in camera.”

“It is well-established that a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship is sufficient reason to permit withdrawal, even if the source of the breakdown is disputed and the client opposes the motion to withdraw.”

Blumetti cited past case law, saying, “When faced with a motion to withdraw, the court 'must ... analyze two factors: the reasons for withdrawal and the impact of withdrawal on the timing of the proceeding.”

The withdrawal would “not significantly impact the timing of this proceeding. Indeed, discovery is ongoing, several depositions remain, and the case has not been scheduled for trial,” he claimed.

It's a ‘scheme to avoid compliance’: Delgado

Denouncing the firm's withdrawal as a “scheme to avoid compliance,” Delgado filed an objection on April 29.

Judge Katharine H. Parker decreed that the law firm must maintain its representation of the Trump campaign. She also scheduled a hearing to further address the matter with the firm and the campaign.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump allowed to attend Barron's graduation after 'whining' about missing Melania's birthday

Delgado claimed that she “felt extremely humiliated, degraded, victimized, embarrassed and emotionally distressed” following her pregnancy announcement by the Trump campaign.

She expressed that the discrimination she faced was “malicious, willful, outrageous, and conducted with full knowledge of the law.”