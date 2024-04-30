Donald Trump allowed to attend Barron's graduation after 'whining' about missing Melania's birthday

Former President Donald Trump has been given permission to attend his son Barron's graduation ceremony. In recent news, it has been confirmed that the former president's criminal trial related to hush money will not take place on the same day as his son's graduation. This means that Trump will be able to attend his son's ceremony like any other proud parent. Judge announced this decision on Tuesday, bringing great relief to the American politician and putting to rest any speculation that he might miss out on his son's big day. President Donald Trump, right, smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington on Jan 20.(AP Photo)

Donald Trump allowed to attend Barron's graduation

On April 30, Judge Juan M. Merchan declared, "I don’t think the May 17 date is a problem, so Mr. Trump can certainly attend that date, attend his son’s graduation." In a recent development in the hush money trial, on Tuesday, a federal judge imposed a $9,000 fine on former President Donald Trump for repeatedly disregarding a court-issued gag order and warned him that he could face jail time if he didn’t comply with the order. The judge said that jail time could be imposed "if necessary and appropriate" in the event of further violations.

The special permission granted to Trump follows his unfounded accusation that the judge was preventing him from attending his son's graduation even before the judge issued a ruling. Reportedly, the former president left the first day of the trial, stating, "It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son." Later, he used his Truth Social platform to claim both that he "will likely not be allowed to attend" and that “Judge Juan Merchan is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s graduation.”

Donald Trump ‘whined’ about missing Melania’s birthday

Social media users also noted how Trump repeatedly ‘whined’ and mentioned missing his wife's birthday on Friday, April 26, during his court session. Just before entering the courtroom, Trump expressed frustration about not being with his wife, stating, "I want to wish my wife Melania a very happy birthday," he told the reporters present there to cover the trial. It would be nice to be with her but I'm in a courthouse for a rigged trial." He added before concluding with a remark, "It's a rigged trial, it's horrible. But we're doing very well in this rigged trial." Allegedly, Melania's previous birthday was ‘horribly ruined’ by a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a former advice columnist, accusing Donald Trump of defamation and rape.