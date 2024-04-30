Neighbour films Charlotte's deadly shootout resulting in the death of four 4 officers

A neighbour's dramatic video captures the horror of a deadly shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tragic incident, which unfolded on Monday, April 29th, claimed the lives of four police officers and left several others injured. It all began when a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force approached a residence on the 5000 block of Galway Avenue to execute a warrant for the arrest of a suspect wanted for possession of a firearm as a convicted criminal. The cops can be heard shouting at the person to go home as he was locked outside his home. Members of FBI talk with each other at the scene of a shooting on Galway Drive in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, April 29, 2024, Multiple law enforcement officers were shot while serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer via AP)(AP)

Neighbour films Charlotte shootout on Livestream

The Facebook user named Saing Chhoeun was live streaming when the deadly battle erupted in front of his yard. Unfortunately, at the time he did not have a key to his house at the time and was banging on the door, asking someone to let him in. Meanwhile, heavily armed officers sought cover behind a vehicle and urged him to seek safety indoors. Chhoeun explained that he didn't have the key. Since then, he has shared several videos on his feed, drawing in viewers who witnessed the chilling events that resulted in devastating tragedy.

The Charlotte Cops incident

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later confirmed the fatalities in the incident and mourned the deaths of three U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members who were killed by gunshots, along with CMPD officer Joshua Eyer. "Today's an absolutely tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement," CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in a statement. "Today we lost some heroes. That are out to simply try and keep our community safe." He added. During the firing, eight officers suffered injuries and were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

A 39-year-old male, identified as Terry Clark Hughes Jr., walked out of a home on Galway Drive with a gun in his hand. Law enforcement officers perceived him as an immediate threat and shot him in the front yard, resulting in his death at the scene. Two women were taken into custody for questioning. Hughes was wanted in Lincoln County, NC for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and felony flee from law enforcement.