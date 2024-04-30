 Jerry Seinfeld says ‘extreme Left’ ruined comedy: ‘The audience polices us’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jerry Seinfeld says ‘extreme Left’ ruined comedy: ‘The audience polices us’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 30, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Jerry Seinfeld also gave an example from an episode of Seinfeld in the 90s and how he would have to think twice before airing that in the current climate.

Jerry Seinfeld did not hold back in a new interview, in which he shared his thoughts on the current situation of TV comedy and how severely it is affected because of political correctness. Speaking to The New Yorker, Jerry said how ‘P.C. crap’ and the ‘extreme left’ is hurting television comedy like never before. (Also read: Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith look gorgeous as they make red carpet debuts. See pics)

Jerry Seinfield talked about the shifting climate of TV comedy in a new interview. (AFP)
Jerry Seinfield talked about the shifting climate of TV comedy in a new interview. (AFP)

What Jerry said

In the interview, Jerry shared his opinions on whether comedy has been affected by the real-world problems of today and said: “Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly and they don’t get it. It used to be, you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, “Oh, ‘Cheers’ is on. Oh, ‘m*a*s*h’ is on. Oh, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ is on. ‘All in the Family’ is on.” You just expected, There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight. Well, guess what—where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people. Now they’re going to see standup comics because we are not policed by anyone. The audience polices us. We know when we’re off track. We know instantly and we adjust to it instantly. But when you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups—'Here’s our thought about this joke.' Well, that’s the end of your comedy.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On an episode of Seinfeld

He further gave an example of Seinfeld and continued, “We did an episode of the series in the nineties where Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, ‘They’re outside anyway.’ Do you think I could get that episode on the air today? Do we take the heat, or just not be funny? And what they’ve decided to be is, Well, we’re not going to do comedies anymore. There were no sitcoms picked up on the fall season of all four networks. Not one. No new sitcoms.”

Jerry is all set to make his directorial debut with Unfrosted. Loosely based on the true story of the creation of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries, the film debuts on Netflix on May 3.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jerry Seinfeld says ‘extreme Left’ ruined comedy: ‘The audience polices us’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On