Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith look gorgeous as they make red carpet debuts. See pics

Sunday night was special for Australian actor Nicole Kidman, who was honoured by the American Film Institute with a lifetime achievement award. Nicole was joined by her friends from the industry and her family, including her beautiful teenage daughters Sunday (15) and Faith (13). (Also read: Nicole Kidman gives rare shoutout to ex-husband Tom Cruise in AFI lifetime achievement award speech) Australian musician Keith Urban (L), Faith Urban (3rd L), Sunday Urban (3rd R), Australian actress Nicole Kidman (2nd R) attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award honouring Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in California.(AFP)

Nicole, her kids and her man!

Nicole dazzled everyone in a golden shimmery dress. Sunday looked lovely in a floral white gown and Faith opted for an orange dress and styled her brown hair in loose waves. Dad Kieth Urban looked handsome in his tuxedo.

At the event, upon receiving her award, Nicole gave a shoutout to her daughters. “There’s an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there’s also the most important thing — love, big, big love,” she said as per a Hollywood Reporter report, gesturing to Kieth and their children. “Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”

“This is all because of you and I love you so much,” Nicole Kidman said, adding, “There’s no place like home, as they say, click click. You’re my home.”

Nicole Kidman also has two children with her first husband, Tom Cruise.

About the ceremony

Nicole accepted the AFI award in the same venue where she accepted her Oscar in 2003 for playing Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

She thanked by name every director she has worked with, including Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Baz Luhrmann, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sydney Pollack and Lars von Trier.

“It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women," Nicole Kidman said. “Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world.”