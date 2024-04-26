Trump's White House lawyer shocked at ex-President's ‘Charlottesville reference’, calls it a political suicide

Former Trump White House lawyer Jim Schultz has criticized Donald Trump for linking the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the ongoing pro-Palestine protests across US colleges. Donald Trump has compared the Charlottesville rally to pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses(AP)

Schultz, who was an associate White House counsel at the time of the rally, described Trump's mention of Charlottesville as a "big mistake" and politically damaging.

He told CNN's Jake Tapper, "Just the fact that he’s mentioning Charlottesville has to make his campaign cringe at this point, right?" Schultz emphasized the negative impact of Trump's remarks, recalling the backlash the former president faced for his comments on the rally. He asserted that Trump's comments were a “big mistake on his part, politically, to raise that.”

Trump's trial, which centers on allegations of hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, provided a platform for the former president to make remarks regarding current events.

Trump, while speaking outside the trial venue in New York, compared the Charlottesville rally to pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses. He downplayed the significance of the Charlottesville rally, describing it as a "little peanut" in comparison to the purported hate observed in student demonstrations against the war in Gaza.

“Well, if that’s the case, he’s done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a ‘peanut’ compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our Country, RIGHT NOW,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

What did White House say about Trump's Charlottesville remark?

Trump's comments drew attention and criticism from various quarters, including the White House.

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates rebuked Trump's remarks, stating, "Minimizing the anti-Semitic and white supremacist poison displayed in Charlottesville is repugnant and divisive." The Charlottesville rally, held in August 2017, saw white supremacists protesting the removal of a Confederate statue, resulting in violence and the death of a counter protester.

What was the 2017 Charlottesville rally all about?

The Charlottesville rally, occurring in August 2017, was a gathering of white supremacists protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The rally quickly turned violent as participants chanted anti-Semitic and racist slogans, including "You will not replace us!" and "Jews will not replace us!" Tragically, the event culminated in a car being driven into a crowd of counter protesters, resulting in the death of Heather Heyer and injuring numerous others. The incident sparked widespread condemnation and reignited discussions about racial tensions and hate groups in the United States.