 Indian-American doctor drives Tesla off cliff with family after psychotic break, fearing sex trafficking
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi
Indian-American doctor drives Tesla off cliff with family after psychotic break, fearing sex trafficking

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 28, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Radiologist Dr. Dharmesh Patel's case: Medical professionals claim he experienced a psychotic break during the incident where he drove his car off a cliff

A troubling twist has emerged in the year-old case of Dr. Dharmesh Patel, an Indian-American radiologist currently held in Redwood City jail. Following a 2023 incident where Dr. Patel allegedly drove his car off a 250ft Devil Slide cliff in California on January 2, with his family inside, medical professionals now claim he was experiencing a psychotic break at the time. He was later arrested at Stanford Hospital shortly after the crash on suspicion of attempted murder of his wife and two children.

The wife of Dharmesh Patel, a California radiologist, accused of trying to kill his family when he drove his Tesla off a cliff along the Northern California coast, told rescuers her husband was depressed and needed a psychological evaluation, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit. (AP)
Indian-American doctor who drove Tesla off clip suffered ‘mental breakdown’

During the 2023 incident, Dharmesh Arvind Patel, along with his 41-year-old wife Neha and their two children—a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy—were in the vehicle. Patel was driving on the Pacific Coast Highway when he abruptly veered the car off the road. Fortunately, Patel, his wife, and their two children all survived the ordeal.

According to Steve Wagstaffe, the district attorney for San Mateo County, two doctors told investigators that Patel had a mental breakdown during the crash, leading him to think that his two children were being trafficked for sex, The Los Angeles Times reported on April 24.

Dr Dharmesh Patel's case report

An analysis and report by psychologist Dr. Mark Patterson highlighted Patel's condition, indicating that he was experiencing a mental illness that had reached its peak before the incident. During his consultations with doctors, Patel mentioned hearing footsteps coming from behind him, a detail corroborated by his wife. Patel initially told investigators that he was suffering from depression and had the intention to drive his vehicle off a cliff.

Where is Patel now?

The 42-year-old was found responsible for the incident, leading to the suspension of his medical practice license. Patel is currently seeking mental health diversion in his case, which would involve being released from custody to undergo a two-year treatment plan.

Earlier, regulators in their court filings asserted, that Patel posed "an alarming danger to the public" due to impaired cognitive abilities required for safe medical practice. Under this new development, if he avoids committing another crime or violating any imposed rules during his release period, the charges against him will be dropped.

The prosecutors, on the other hand, argue that the psychiatrist who diagnosed Patel on their behalf did not diagnose him with major depressive disorder with psychosis, but rather as a sufferer of Schizoaffective Disorder. They presented their argument advocating for the case to remain in court.

