Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain marries Ex-WWE star Erika Hammond in Egyptian splendour: Private Jets, Pyramids..

Tech billionaire Ankur Jain has tied the knot with former WWE star Erika Hammond in a lavish Egyptian wedding ceremony set against the iconic backdrop of the pyramids. Pre-wedding celebrations were as lavish as the nuptials, beginning with a three-night safari in South Africa, costing an eye-watering $2,000 a night. The couple then jetted off to Egypt, where they reportedly hosted a four-day party for 130 guests. Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain marries Ex-WWE star Erika Hammond in Egyptian splendour(Ankur Jain's Instagram)

Ankur Jain & Ex-WWE Star Erika Hammond's Egyptian Wedding

“My first pitch to Erika for the wedding was to get married in space,” says Jain. The founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, Ankur Jain, met Erika when he started working out at Rumble Boxing, now owned by his wife, who was a fitness instructor there at the time.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Pierce Brosnan packs a punch with dramatic transformation for Boxing biopic; ‘looks unrecognisable’

“We’re New Yorkers and there’s something so special about being in a completely different world environment,” 34 years Jain, the CEO of the cashback tech company told People following their wedding in Egypt. “So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you’re in a different world.” He added. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Hammond adds.

Inside Ankur Jain-Erika Hammond’s wedding

The couple's wedding day was attended by top celebrities of Tinsel Town, which included a private viewing of the pyramids and Sphinx, and a Met Gala-inspired dinner at Grand Egyptian Museum. The couple chose to have a non-traditional wedding ceremony, which included no wedding cake, no bridal party, and no bridesmaids. “the couple agreed they were more interested in the experience than the traditions of a classic wedding.”

Who attended the wedding

Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond's lavish Egyptian wedding drew a star-studded guest list including Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Kevin O'Leary and Linda O'Leary, influencer Serena Kerrigan, former Texas governor Rick Perry and Anita Perry, along with Brian Kelly, and numerous politicians and prominent business figures.

"We had the best time. It was so special. When the fireworks went off, it was one of the most spectacular moments. I was so emotional, I couldn't even put it into words.” Jain said describing his wedding night.