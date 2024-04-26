Pierce Brosnan packs a punch with dramatic transformation for Boxing biopic; ‘looks unrecognisable’

Pierce Brosnan, renowned for his iconic roles in films like James Bond and Mamma Mia, has undergone a striking transformation for a mysterious new role. The 70-year-old actor is currently filming for a sports film, and fans were unable to recognise him once photos surfaced from the sets. Was the transformation truly that dramatic? Take a look. As audiences eagerly anticipate more details, the question remains: what surprising character is Brosnan set to embody next? FILE - Pierce Brosnan, a cast member in "The Out-Laws," poses at a special screening of the film, June 26, 2023, at the Regal LA Live theaters in Los Angeles. Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, pleaded guilty Thursday, March 14, 2024, to stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a November 2023 visit to Yellowstone National Park. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Pierce Brosnan unrecognisable on set

Pierce Brosnan’s new look showed a few more wrinkle lines and a more frailer appearance. He was dressed in an Adidas tracksuit, dark glasses, and his white balding hair. It looks like the Mrs Doubtfire star is getting ready for something big.

In fact, his new look is for his upcoming film Giant, which is all about boxing. The upcoming biopic will revolve around, boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed. However, this may not be the only change we can expect from the James Bond star in the near future. Earlier this week, it was announced that the actor had been cast in a film based on Richard Osman's book, The Thursday Murder Club.

All about the biopic Giant

The Boxing dedicated plot of Giant will explore the life of Prince Naseem and his rise to fame, shedding light on various factors affecting his boxing career, including racism and Islamophobia in the early 1990s UK. Amir El-Masry, known for his role in Netflix's The Crown, will star as the boxer, while Brosnan will portray Brendan Ingle, an Irish steelworker-turned-boxing trainer. Ingle was known for coaching Naseem in his early career.

A story about friendship

The narrative of Giant goes beyond boxing and the fight against racism; it also explores the close friendship and bond that existed between the world champion boxer and his late trainer, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 77. The biopic directed by Gangs of London's Owan Athale, is set in the backdrop of Sheffield, the city where Ingle resided. The film also includes Sylvester Stallone as one of the executive producers.

The official synopsis of the biopic via Deadline reads, “Giant is the true story of Hamed’s humble beginnings on the tough working-class streets of Sheffield and his discovery by Ingle, himself a steel industry worker turned boxing trainer."