Drake scraps 'Taylor Made' diss track after Tupac's Estate issues AI vocal legal threat

The gloves are coming off, but maybe not in the way Drake intended. Days after the Canadian rapper released a new comeback track aimed at Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur’s estate sent a cease-and-desist letter to him for featuring AI-generated voices to imitate Tupac's voice. This unexpected legal challenge forced Drake to take down his newly released track. Drake faces legal action from Tupac's estate for using AI-generated vocals to imitate Tupac's voice in a track aimed at Kendrick Lamar

Drake removes Taylor-Made diss track

On April 20, the God’s Plan singer dropped Taylor Made, a track featuring AI-generated vocals from rap legends Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. One line, imitating Tupac's voice, takes a jab at Kendrick Lamar, with whom Drake is currently engaged in a rap battle. The lyrics- “Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior / Engraving your name in some hip-hop history. If you deal with this viciously / You seem a little nervous about all the publicity.”

Now Tupac’s estate has slammed Drake with a legal notice citing the use of AI Vocals as "a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time." Following this development on Thursday, the track Drake posted last week was no longer available on his Instagram.

Drake slammed with legal notice over Taylor-made

The feud between Lamar and Drake has reached boiling high with both the rappers taking jabs at each other. In a letter obtained by USA TODAY, the estate of Tupac Shakur, along with his mother Afeni Shakur, expressed profound disappointment and disapproval regarding the unauthorized use of Tupac's voice.

The letter demands, “You (Drake) immediately cease and desist from any further publication and exploitation of the Record, and that you immediately take ALL NECESSARY steps to remove it from all platforms where it is publicly available."

Calling the track release a “flagrant violation of Tupac's publicity and the Estate's legal rights,” the letter continued, “The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac's voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.”

Drake vs Lamar rap beef- a roundup

The ongoing rap feud in the industry originated from Lamar's verse in Like That, where he criticized Drake and J.Cole's song First Person Shooter. Lamar casually rejected the idea of 'the big three', referring to himself, Drake, and Cole. Lamar sings, “Yeah get up with me, fuck sneak dissing/‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches/Motherfuck the big three, n—a, it’s just big me.”

Cole then entered the picture with '7 Minute Drill' as a response, later labelling it as "the lamest shit I ever did in my f**king life." Drake's "Push Ups" is a scathing jab against Kendrick Lamar that mocks everything from his status in the rap game to his personal life.