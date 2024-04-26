Taylor Swift's mysterious rehearsal clip teases addition of TTPD for next Eras Tour; fans decode hint

Taylor Swift just dropped a rehearsal clip on YouTube that's got the whole fandom freaking out. Why? Because eagle-eyed Swifties think they've spotted some major clues hinting at a shakeup for the Eras Tour. The 14-time Grammy Winner recently rolled out her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and is scheduled to resume her Eras tour next month. While the video posted online may appear like just another normal clip, fans were quick to notice a particular moment in the montage that sparked debate. Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department has broken quite a few records already

Taylor Swift drops Fortnight rehearsal clip

Fresh off the release of her latest masterpiece, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has already begun rehearsals for the upcoming leg of her Eras Tour. She just dropped a new video on YouTube Shorts, giving fans a sneak peek into her rehearsals.

Set to the catchy beats of Fortnight featuring Post Malone, the montage features iconic moments from the original Eras Tour in black and white– the dramatic piano solo, the dreamy "Lavender Haze" visuals, and of course, her signature grand entrance. But amid all familiar clips, Swifties spotted something entirely new.

TTPD addition to Eras Tour?

Fans were quick to notice a scene in the rehearsal clip with Taylor standing centre stage, flanked by dancers sporting top hats and canes – a detail completely absent from the original tour! Swifties have been speculating on the possibility of songs being added to the setlist from TTPD.

"How is no one talking about the TTPD sign she's leaning against?! Or what about the fact that the dancers are in top hats!? all of this is new," a user commented on the video.

It’s worth noting that in the track’s original video, the Lover singer sits in a room surrounded by men wearing top hats, all of whom are working on a typewriter. There’s plenty of reason for fans to be excited about what’s to come on the European leg of Eras Tour.

“Since when do background dancers have a top hat and canes?!” another fan wrote adding, “Taylor Swift you have some explaining to do!!” This is the pop singer's second clip on YouTube since the TTPD release with the first one focusing mainly on her personal life, including her boyfriend Kelce. These videos are a collaboration with YouTube, encouraging fans and users to share their own '14-second snippets' of life set to Fortnite.

Next Eras tour leg begins from May 9 in Paris.