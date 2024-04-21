Post Malone dedicates gratitude note to Taylor Swift for collaboration in Fortnight music video: 'I am beyond honoured'

American rapper and singer Post Malone recently featured in the music video Fortnight. Post has collaborated with Taylor Swift for the new track from her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. The rapper penned a heartfelt post dedicated to Taylor where he thanked her for their latest collaboration. (Also read: Taylor Swift track from The Tortured Poets Department does not come as a 'surprise’ to Matty Healy, reveals his aunt) Post Malone recently penned a heartfelt gratitude note dedicated to Taylor Swift.

Post thanks Taylor for their recent collaboration

Post took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with Taylor. In the photo Post wore a white T-shirt, while Taylor donned a full sleeves black top while smiling at the camera. He captioned his post as, “t’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey (teary-eyed emoji) I love you so much. Thank you Tay (two hearts emojis).”

Previously, Taylor had dedicated an appreciation note to Post. She shared the similar picture from their song cover and wrote, “The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is… Fortnight featuring @postmalone (heart emoji) I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

Despite negative reviews Taylor's latest album sold 1.4 million pure sales on its first day of release in the US (per Billboard). The Tortured Poets Department has become the top selling album of 2024.