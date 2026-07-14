Love Island Season 8 reunion: When and where to watch, returning cast members, and more

After six weeks of drama, twists, and romance, Peacock’s dating reality show Love Island Season 8 ended on Sunday, July 12, 2026. But the fun isn’t over for fans. Host Ariana Madix surprised the finalists during the finale by announcing a post season showdown. This image released by Peacock shows promotional art for the reality series "Love Island USA." (Preacock via AP) (Peacock via AP)

Love Island USA Season 8 reunion is set to premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 9:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM Pacific. Reality TV fans can watch the big event exclusively on Peacock.

The hosting team For the second year in a row, the reunion show will have reality TV royalty. Madix, who led the islanders through their big Fiji trip, will be back on stage, and will be joined by Bravo star and longtime producer Andy Cohen to ask the contestants questions.

Cohen has years of experience moderating The Real Housewives shows and Peacock’s The Traitors reunions, so he’ll leave nothing uncovered. His talent for pushing for honesty and bringing up quiet complaints makes him the perfect partner for Madix. Together, they’ll look at the season’s biggest debates, reveal villa secrets, and hold the cast accountable.

Which cast members are returning? Although the exact stage line up isn’t released yet, Peacock has confirmed that the reunion will bring together a large group of Love Island USA Season 8 alumni. Viewers can expect the return of the following:

The newly crowned winners Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff, who claimed the $100,000 cash prize through viewers’ votes.

Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, who secured second position and captured people’s heart but fell just short for winning.

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, who secured third position.

Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse, who secured fourth position. With a month between the finale filming and the reunion, fans are excited to find out which couples made it in the real world and which relationships fell apart right after leaving the island.

Also Read : Love Island USA season 8 winners revealed: Google AI Overview wrongly names Aniya Harvey, Carl Schmidt before finale

Will there be third season of Love Island ? Yes. Love Island: Beyond the Villa, a show about what the islanders do after the main series, has been approved for another season. Peacock expects it to premiere in 2027.

The August reunion was announced after huge viewership numbers. Deadline’s data shows Love Island USA dominated the summer TV scene, ranking as the top streaming reality show for five straight weeks. Impressively, more than 30% of this season’s audience were new viewers to the franchise, showing the show’s growing cultural impact.

– By Tusharika Tripathi