Cierra Ortega exit row: Love Island host Ariana Madix responds to racism allegations; show producers react

Cierra Ortega officially left the Love Island USA villa following a racism controversy. This comes as the 25-year-old's old social media posts surfaced with fans slamming her and demanding her removal for using an anti-Asian slur. On Sunday's episode, the show's narrator Iain Stirling that ‘Cierra had left due to a personal reason’. He did not get into specifics. Ariana Madix had reacted strongly to the Cierra Ortega racism row(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Love Island host Ariana Madix had also reacted to the row after a viewer accused her of ‘staying silent’ on the matter. The Vanderpump Rules star wrote on social media: “Not silent. You don’t know what your talking about.” However, this was before Ortega's exit from the villa.

Read More: What did Cierra Ortega exactly say? Racism row blows up after Love Island villa exit

The US Sun had previously quoted a production source saying: “Cierra is in deep trouble, that is for sure. This kind of word is unacceptable. It was a huge disappointment when we saw it. Everyone is very, very bothered and pissed about that. We will hold a meeting to decide what we should do… but it doesn’t look great at all for Cierra as a lot of us want to take her out of the show as soon as possible."

They also cited Yulissa Escobar’s exit. The Miami-based creator was removed for using the N-word.

“We kicked Yulissa out of the show at the beginning of the season because of racial slurs too. This kind of behavior and use of this kind of word is unacceptable, and we condemn all kinds of racism, discrimination and insults towards anyone," The US Sun further quoted the source.

Cierra Ortega racism row

An Instagram Story allegedly from Cierra's account resurfaced this week. It read: “Botox isn’t for everyone but I love it for me!!!

“I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol. I can also be a little ch**ky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look. This is not me encouraging but more so sharing.”