What did Cierra Ortega exactly say? Racism row blows up after Love Island villa exit

Cierra Ortega was removed from the Love Island Season 7's villa on Sunday after her racist social media posts surfaced this week, sparking a massive fan backlash. The 25-year-old content creator from Phoenix allegedly used an anti-Asian slur in 2015 and 2020 posts. In the latest episode of the reality show, host Iain Stirling said that Cierra ‘left the villa due to a personal reason’. He further let her season-long partner Nic Vansteenberghe discuss his feelings and explore options. Cierra Ortega was removed from the Love Island Villa on Sunday(X)

What did Cierra Ortega exactly say?

In a resurfaced 2015 Instagram story, Ortega could be seen writing ‘Still ch**kin’ at the top’, referring to her smile. The term, a derogatory anti-Asian slur, was used casually while discussing her appearance.

Read More: Love Island USA Season 7: TJ Palma's elimination sparks outrage as fans call show ‘loveless’

A 2020 TikTok video included: ‘I can also be a little ch**ky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift’, the same slur to describe her facial features in the context of Botox treatments.

The posts led to Ortega losing nearly 200,000 Instagram followers in 48 hours, as fans expressed outrage on X and TikTok.

“Cierra has been saying the same slur for YEARS,” one person pointed out on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Some fans also compared her case to Yulissa Escobar’s exit for using the N-word.

After crisis meetings, producers removed Cierra Ortega. A production insider told The US Sun, “This kind of language is unacceptable… We had no choice but to act."

Host Ariana Madix addressed accusations of silence, commenting on Instagram, “Not silent. You don’t know what you’re talking about."

Ortega’s exit left Nic Vansteenberghe single, prompting him to stay and pursue Olandria Carthen, with whom he had a prior connection. The upcoming Casa Amor twist may shift dynamics, with Nic at risk of elimination if he fails to recouple.