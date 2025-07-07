Why Cierra Ortega abruptly left the Love Island Season 7 villa. What happens to Nic Vansteenberghe now

Cierra Ortega, a 25-year-old content creator and fan-favorite on Love Island USA Season 7, was officially removed from the villa on Sunday, following a racism controversy involving resurfaced social media posts. Ortega was coupled up with Nic Vansteenberghe all season. Her departure, celebrated by fans, left her partner confused. Cierra Ortega was removed from the Love Island USA villa on Sunday(X)

Reason for Cierra Ortega’s Removal

Ortega, a Phoenix native of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, faced backlash after a 2020 TikTok video and a 2015 Instagram Story resurfaced, showing her using a racial slur against Asians to describe her smile while discussing Botox.

In the 2020 post, she wrote, “I can also be a little chky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift,” and in 2015, “Still chkin’ at the top.” These posts, shared on Reddit and TikTok, led to her losing nearly 200,000 Instagram followers in 48 hours.

Fans called for her removal, citing the precedent of Yulissa Escobar, who was ousted after podcast clips surfaced of her using the N-word.

A production insider told The US Sun, “This kind of language is unacceptable… We kicked Yulissa out for racial slurs too."

On Sunday's episode, narrator Iain Stirling announced, “Cierra has left the villa due to personal reasons." Host Ariana Madix responded to a fan’s accusation of silence, saying, “Not silent. You don’t know what you’re talking about."

Cierra Ortega entered as the first female bombshell, making waves with a blindfolded kiss challenge and coupling with Nicolas Vansteenberghe.

What happens to Nicolas Vansteenberghe now?

Following Cierra Ortega’s removal from Love Island USA Season 7, Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe was left single in the villa. Nic, 24, from Jacksonville, faced a choice to leave or stay, opting to remain, citing unresolved feelings for Olandria Carthen.

Their prior connection, briefly rekindled post-Casa Amor, may deepen, though fans question his sincerity. With Casa Amor looming, Nic’s future hinges on new couplings.