Love Island USA Season 7: TJ Palma's elimination sparks outrage as fans call show ‘loveless’

Love Island USA Season 7 just hit a nerve with fans. The recent elimination shook things up in the worst way, at least if you ask the viewers. This time, it is not just about losing a contestant. It is about losing what many thought was a solid connection. The Islanders sent TJ Palma home. Yes, the same participants who had been locking in with Iris Kendall. Fans were rooting for them. They were growing closer with every episode. And suddenly, he is out. Love Island USA Season 7: TJ Palma has been eliminated (Instagram/ TJ Palma)

Love Island USA viewers are not thrilled. Jeremiah Brown was previously sent packing, even though things were just starting with Andreina Santos. Now with TJ gone, fans feel like love is being pushed out of the villa on purpose.

Here's how internet reacted to TJ Palma's exit:

One viewer posted, “I honestly wish they saved TJ. I knew him and Iris were a perfect match the minute he walked in and they were great together. White America, why did you fail them? Now the island really is loveless.”

Another said, “At this point I am just watching Love Island USA for the drama like they really sent TJ home with the connection he had with Iris like they’re all cooked in terms of finding love this season.”

One more fan chimed in, “TJ should have been saved tonight I'm so sorry. He and Iris are boring but the connection was genuine and I could see them lasting outside the villa . We kinda ruined this season as toxic viewers.”

“Why is everyone eliminating good couples. TJ has never been on my radar but I believe he should've stayed. They're basically eliminating through competition,” read a post.

About Love Island USA Season 7

Love Island USA Season 7, which premiered on June 3, is hosted by Ariana Madix. New episodes stream daily (except Wednesdays) on Peacock at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. The finale? Coming up Sunday, July 13.

FAQs:

Q: Who got eliminated from Love Island USA Season 7 recently?

TJ Palma was eliminated.

Q: What happened with TJ Palma and Iris Kendall on Love Island USA?

TJ and Iris were developing a bond, but TJ was sent home.

Q: Where can I watch Love Island USA Season 7?

You can watch it on Peacock, with new episodes airing daily except Wednesdays.

Q: When is the Love Island USA Season 7 finale?

The finale is expected to air on Sunday, July 13.