Love Island USA tonight: Who got sent home, dumped on July 3, and what is the new couple?

On the Thursday episode of Love Island USA Season 7, a dramatic public vote and recoupling led to the elimination of five Islanders. The episode, airing on Peacock at 9:00 PM ET, followed a tense fallout from a game where Islanders sent postcards with pointed questions, sparking arguments and tears. Love island dumping: Here's who was sent home today(Instagram)

Who Got Sent Home

Eliminated Islanders: Andreina, Austin, Gracyn, Jaden, and TJ were dumped from the Villa on July 3.

A public vote identified Andreina, Austin, Gracyn, Jaden, Taylor, and TJ as the least favorite Islanders, making them vulnerable. Safe Islanders then voted to save one person, with five choosing Taylor, resulting in the elimination of the other five.

Post-Elimination Couples: The recoupling left Bryan, Iris, and Pepe single.

Context and Episode Recap

The episode picked up from a previous game that exposed tensions, notably involving Huda Mustafa, who clashed with Olandria Carthen over her pursuit of Chris Seeley, despite his interest in Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe.

Huda’s actions, including a viral “I’m a mommy” moment, made her a polarizing figure, though she survived this elimination. The public vote announcement by host Ariana Madix shocked the Villa, as the bottom six faced immediate elimination.

Earlier episodes saw Charlie Georgiou (June 15), Jeremiah Brown, and Hannah Fields (June 23) eliminated, with Casa Amor introducing new bombshells and shaking up couples. The July 3 episode’s five-person boot, one of the largest in the season, reflects the accelerated pace as the finale nears, with only 20 Islanders remaining.