Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Where was Love Island USA Season 7 filmed? Lavish beach villa location revealed

ByHT US Desk
Jun 24, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Love Island USA Season 7 is available for streaming on Peacock.

No doubt Love Island USA has us all glued to our screens this season. With Ariana Madix hosting and islanders like Ace Greene, Elan Bibas, Olandria Carthen, Taylor Williams, and Zak Srakaew bringing the vibes, there is plenty going on in the villa. But have you ever wondered where this hit reality show is actually filmed? Well, the show has switched up its filming locations quite a bit over the years.

Love Island USA Season 7 (Love Island USA)
Love Island USA Season 7 (Love Island USA)

Where was Love Island USA filmed?

Love Island USA has found its home in some pretty cool spots over the years. Seasons one, five, six, and seven have been filmed in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, according to Heart. The luxurious beachfront villa is a custom-built setup made just for the show.

But Fiji isn’t the only backdrop the show has had. Season two was shot in Las Vegas, season three took us to Hawaii, and season four was filmed in California. As for visiting the villa in Fiji? That is a bit of a mystery. It is not officially open to the public. 

According to Today, the space was created specifically for the show, with about 50 locals teaming up with production designer Richard Jensen to renovate an existing Fijian property and transform it into the sleek, stylish villa we see on screen.

About Love Island USA Season 7 

Season 7 premiered on June 3. The show is available for streaming on Peacock. This season features a fresh group of singles, including Andreina Santos, Austin Shepard, Huda Mustafa, and more, all looking for love in the villa. New episodes drop daily except Wednesdays, and viewers can vote and stay involved through the official app. With romantic connections, fun challenges and unexpected twists, Season 7 continues the show’s tradition of summer drama in paradise.

ALSO READ: Love Island USA fans call show ‘rigged’ after favorites Hannah and Jeremiah eliminated

FAQs:

1. Where is Love Island USA Season 7 filmed?

Love Island USA Season 7 is filmed in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, in a custom-built villa made specifically for the show.

2. Can fans visit the Love Island USA Fiji villa?

No, the Love Island USA Fiji villa is not open to the public. It was specially built for the show by locals and production designer Richard Jensen.

3. When did Love Island USA Season 7 premiere, and where can I watch it?

Season 7 of Love Island USA premiered on June 3, and it is streaming exclusively on Peacock.

4. Who are the Love Island USA Season 7 cast members?

Season 7 features new islanders like Andreina Santos, Austin Shepard, Huda Mustafa, and more, all competing for love and connection.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
