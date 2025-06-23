Love Island USA fans call show ‘rigged’ after favorites Hannah and Jeremiah eliminated

Love Island USA has drawn sharp criticism from viewers after two fan-favourite contestants were eliminated in the latest episode following public voting. Love Island USA accused of being 'rigged' as show eliminates fan favorite contestants, Hannah and Jeremiah(Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

The Sunday episode of the Peacock show left many fans disappointed when two popular Islanders were dumped from the villa, The Sun reported.

Love Island USA sends home fan favorites Hannah and Jeremiah

As viewers across the United States voted for their favourite contestants, the least popular were placed at risk of elimination.

The results were somewhat expected, with Jeremiah Brown, Austin Shepard, and Pepe Garcia ranking as the least favourite among the boys, while Hannah Fields, Amaya Espinal, and Iris Kendall were at risk among the girls.

Many viewers were surprised to see that Huda Mustafa was not among the girls facing elimination, especially after multiple calls for her removal from the show last week due to her erratic behaviour.

However, the final decision rested with the remaining cast members.

Eventually, the group decided that Hannah and Jeremiah would be sent home.

Love Island USA fans accuse show of being ‘rigged’

Following Hannah and Jeremiah’s exit, many viewers expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, alleging that the public vote was manipulated.

“Production rigged this vote because no way that many people voted for Huda,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “The girls’ vote seemed rigged to me… no way Huda would have been safe.”

Some also claimed that technical issues with the voting app prevented them from casting their votes.

“I don’t even wanna watch anymore,” one user posted.

As the show reaches its halfway point, the contestants are now preparing for Casa Amor—Love Island USA’s iconic twist, where the Islanders are split into two separate villas.

ALSO READ: Who is Huda Mustafa from Love Island USA Season 7? Exploring the single mom's journey on the show

FAQs:

1. How can I watch Love Island USA Season 7?

The seventh season of Love Island USA airs at 9 PM ET on Peacock.

2. What is Casa Amor, and when does it start?

Casa Amor is a major midseason twist in the franchise, where couples are temporarily split into two villas. It is expected to begin soon.

3. How can I vote for my favourite Islanders?

Fans can vote for their favourite Islanders or couples through the official Love Island app.