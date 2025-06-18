Who is Huda Mustafa from Love Island USA Season 7? Exploring the single mom's journey on the show

Love Island USA Season 7 is heating up in Fiji, and one contestant who has been getting a lot of attention is Huda Mustafa. As per a Sportskeeda reports, she is a 24-year-old single mom from North Carolina who joined the show in hopes of finding a real connection. Huda is a fitness influencer, coach and athlete with over 380K Instagram followers (@hudabubbaaa), where she posts gym selfies, lifestyle updates and glimpses into her life with her daughter. Huda Mustafa of Love Island 7(X)

A strong single mom

Huda is mom to four-year-old Arleigh, and her role as a parent is something she’s very proud of. Her social media shows her balancing motherhood with her passion for fitness. On the show, Huda made it clear: she is been a single mom for years and has never introduced a man to her daughter. She is looking for someone who truly meets her standards.

Love and loyalty tested

Huda paired up with Jeremiah in the first episode and remained committed to him. At first, their bond looked strong – Jeremiah was mot interested in any other girl, and Huda liked that. But not everyone in the villa bought into their chemistry. Some, like Ace, felt Jeremiah was acting too perfect and might not be genuine. Huda, however, stood by him and shut down any doubts.

She opened up to Jeremiah about being a mom in episode 3, and while he was surprised, they moved forward together. For Huda, it was a big step that showed trust. But as more new contestants, known as bombshells, entered the villa, things got harder.

Drama, jealousy and heartbreak

When newcomer Amaya kissed Jeremiah during a challenge, Huda got upset and lashed out. That was just the beginning of the trouble. Other guys started telling Jeremiah that Huda might not be sincere, which led him to pull away. Then came Iris, another new girl who set her sights on Jeremiah. By June 12, things took a turn when the public vote put Jeremiah and Iris together, leaving Huda single and emotional.

In the June 16 episode, Jeremiah and Iris went on a date while Huda was left behind in tears. She felt hurt that he didn’t check on her when she was at risk of being sent home.

About Love Island USA Season 7

Love Island USA Season 7 premiered on June 3. Th reality show is hosted by Ariana Madix. Along with Huda, the cast includes Ace Greene, Amaya Espinal, Austin Shepard, Cierra Ortega, Hannah Fields, Jalen Brown, Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen and Taylor Williams. The project can be streamed on Peacock.

FAQs

1. Who is Huda Mustafa from Love Island USA Season 7

Huda Mustafa is a 24-year-old single mom, fitness coach, and influencer from North Carolina, featured in Season 7 of Love Island USA.

2. What happened between Huda and Jeremiah on the show?

Huda and Jeremiah initially formed a strong couple, but their connection weakened as new bombshells entered the villa, leading Jeremiah to pair up with Iris.

3. Where is Love Island USA Season 7 filmed?

Season 7 is being filmed in Fiji, providing a beautiful tropical backdrop for all the romance and drama.

4. Where can I watch Love Island USA Season 7?

The show is available for streaming exclusively on Peacock.