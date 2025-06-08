Massive 10-foot alligator 'detained' by cops in North Carolina for ‘being a dinosaur without proper papers’

A massive alligator weighing nearly 400 pounds and measuring close to 10 feet long caused quite the stir in Onslow County, North Carolina, after it was discovered lounging by the side of Old 30 Road. Deputies from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission were dispatched to the scene on Wednesday, May 28, where they successfully wrangled the reptile, now fondly nicknamed "Pepe the Gator." A 400-pound alligator named Pepe was found on a North Carolina road and safely relocated after officials jokingly “cited” him for loitering and sunbathing.(Facebook/Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

(Also read: Alligator with no upper jaw leaves internet stunned: ‘How is it surviving?’)

In a humorous Facebook post that quickly gained traction online, the Sheriff’s Office shared a cheeky press release about the unusual apprehension, jokingly referring to Pepe as a “prehistoric perp.” The statement read:

“On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, deputies in Onslow County and officers with NC Wildlife Resources Commission wrangled this prehistoric perp off the pavement today after he was caught loitering near the double yellow line on Old 30 Road. Witnesses say he was just chilling and snapping, clearly ignoring the ‘no loitering or lounging on roadways’ sign.”

Charges include “Public loitering with intent to sunbathe”

The playful post further detailed the mock "charges" against the gator, stating:

“Pepe the Gator, 350–400 lbs, and almost 10 feet in length, has been cited for Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur Without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe, and Obstructing Traffic. Deputies reported no injuries, unless you count his pride when the gator refused to be cuffed. We’re told the gator has been safely relocated — and no, he didn’t get to ride shotgun.”

Check out the post here:

The post was accompanied by three images, showing the sizeable reptile alongside amused officials, with many social media users joining in on the fun in the comments.

(Also read: Alligator frozen under ice spotted moving slightly in viral video: 'Nature's ultimate survivor')

Relocation and safety ensured

According to a report by People, a representative from the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that after the photo session, Pepe was safely relocated to Camp Geiger, a Marine Corps base located in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The official estimated that the gator had travelled approximately three to five miles from the nearest water source.

“It was lost and wasn't where it needed to be,” the representative told People.